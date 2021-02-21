Criminal complaints: Feb. 15-19

Feb. 15-19
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Stacey (aka Trump) O Askew, 4100 block of 29th Ave., Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Justin A Cody, 1700 block of Durand Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Frederick D Collins, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
David T Galbraith, 3200 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of child pornography, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary E Gross, 3600 block of Newman Road, Racine, operating while intoxicated (5th or 6th offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense).
Jaylen W James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Michael W Kelley-Dellach, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct.
Johnathan W Klass, 900 block of Grove Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Daryl M Knighten, Fitchburg, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Keegan Lavin, Kansasville, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Malik J London, 1200 block of Racine, Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (business setting).
Arianna L Mata, 1000 block of SE Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justice V Morgenson, 1300 block of Ohio Street, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Prakash B Patel, 1500 block of Deane Blvd., Racine, violation of injunction (harassment).
Margie J Phillips, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Daishon D Pinson, 6500 block of San Marino Drive, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), armed robbery, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shavale J Powell, 1800 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alejandro (aka Bito Martinez) G Rodriguez, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
David L Scarbrough II, 900 block of Birch Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicole E Schwartz, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Ronald Stovall, 2000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Rochelle T Trevino, Sheboygan, battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Randolph T Vassh, 5800 block of Highway V, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oshar L Walker, Milwaukee, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
John (aka Scott Poplawski) W Ziolkowski Jr., 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (domestic abuse assessments).