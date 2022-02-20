Criminal complaints: Feb.14-18, 2022

Feb. 14-18

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Antonio Benson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possess/illegally obtained prescription, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

Charles (aka Romance Holliman) M. Blue, Harper Woods, Michigan, possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possess/illegally obtained prescription.

Dai’leon D. Bryant, 1100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Lorenzo K. Campbell, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), intimidation of victim (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Takisha M. Cooper, 4100 block of 13th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Jeremy C. Dyess, 1400 block of Virginia Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karla J. Fegler, 2500 block of Orchard Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Neeko L. Fernandez, 2400 block of Jerome Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Johnny Flores, 100 block of Oregon Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Latesha N. Gates, 1600 block Goold Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Moises R. Gonzalez, 1700 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Conway J. Grandy Jr., 3800 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Sharon L. Howard, 1400 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Darrian R. Jackson, 700 block of Barker Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Abdullah I. Jasim, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine.

Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 4600 block of Pierce Boulevard, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

William A. Kerr, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Juan T. Mendez, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Brandon D. Neal, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Marques Enrique Ortiz, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Richard Perez, 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Robert P. Pirk Jr., 3600 block of Byron Avenue, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Krystle A. Plotkin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Shavale J. Powell, 2000 block of 16th Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC.

Mitchell A. Radziuk, Grays Lake, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magdiel J. Sanchez Jr., 3200 block of 17th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with the intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian D. Scott, 100 block of Burlington Street, Burlington, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moneke N. Stallworth, 3100 block of Wheelock Drive, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

James W. Thomas, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping.

Jereme D. Toney, Waupun, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).

Brandon Scott Wagener, 300 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fallon P. Williams, 2100 block Romayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Donald N.M.I. Wilson, 1300 block Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0