Criminal complaints: Feb. 1-5

Feb. 1-5
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Darius D Banks, 5000 block of Biscayne Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property.
Deonte R Beadles-Rush, 2500 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demitris M Belle Jr., 3400 block Sixth Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor bail, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Zaria I Blount, 5900 block of 16th St., Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Randy J Brennan, 800 block of 14th Ave., Union Grove, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Andrew J Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Richard Earl Butler Jr., 6500 block of Cedarhedge Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC.
Shabrina L Carter, 1200 block of 10th St., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Rachel L Drenkhahn, 2100 block of Shoop St., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose-Luis A Gomez Jr., 1500 block of Phillips Ave., Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Willie C Hayes, 1100 block of Marquette St., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Rodney K Hollis, Harvey, Ill., burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000), criminal damage to property, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, disorderly conduct.
Qkobe B Jenkins, 6300 block of 23rd Ave., Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenetre K Jiles, Milwaukee, possess with intent to deliver a prescription drug.
Kyle W Kirkpatrick, 200 block of Luedtke Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Eric B Luedtke, Hartford, false imprisonment, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual intercourse with a child under 13).
Tyler J Lynch, 1100 block of Kewaunee St., Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500-10,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tyreon Maine Malone, 500 block of Wolff St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Armand (aka Mookie) C McCurty, 1100 block of Park Ave., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Danny W Mosley, 100 block of Ohio St., Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC.
Kya C Nelson, 4100 block of St. Clair St., Racine, alter identity marks (manufacturer property).
Prashawn A Patel, 1500 block of Deane Blvd., Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Frank R Muriel Quinones, 4000 block of Erie St., Racine, possession of child pornography.
Byron Preston Reeves Jr., 3700 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Brian G Robbins, 400 block of Freres Ave., Racine, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Anthony (aka Ant) F Royal, Chicago, Ill., strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Houston A Scott, 2300 block of Arlington Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Tyrone J Smith, 700 block of Villa St., Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Jeffrey M Stasiak, Lake Geneva, felony theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000).
Jatinderdeep Singh Uppal, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Jason Michael Welge, 1000 block of Park Ave., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Clinton L Werlein II, 8600 block of Halverson Road, Waterford, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16, false imprisonment, physical abuse of child, child enticement.
Horace L Willis, 1400 block of Marquette St., Racine, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping, possess/illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, burglary of a building or dwelling.