Criminal complaints: Monday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 14
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Elham J. Alchaar, 29, 5300 block of 64th Ave., Kenosha, discharge firearm from vehicle, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Chamaria C. Allen, 21, 13000 block of Western Ave., Chicago, possession of narcotic drugs.
Earnest Alexander, 35, 3600 block of Princess Place, manufacture/deliver heroin on/near a park (two counts), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Besart Bajrami, 31, 100 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, conspiracy to commit felony intimidation of a witness (two counts), felony bail jumping (four counts).
Kimberly Kayla Barnett, 31, 2100 block of West Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joseph Henry Barrett Jr., 27, 200 block of Roosevelt Drive, West Bend, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Noah J. Belasic, 20, 2000 block of Clark St., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin A. Bobick, 35, 1600 block of Grange Ave., misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Johnnie N. Bogan Jr., 32, 200 block of Frank Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia (PTAC, as a party to a crime).
Sheryl Ann Boyle, 41, 2600 block of Cottonwood Ct., possession of THC, disorderly conduct.
Ebony S. Canady, 32, 400 block of Park View St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Kevin L. Canady, 36, 1500 block of West St., possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts), possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Luke Edward Connelly, 36, Eagle, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Angel Luis Cruz, 38, 1000 block of Geneva St., obstructing an officer.
Richard E. Davis, 2500 block of Prospect St., Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age,
Christopher Lemario Evans, 27, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, fourth-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts), disorderly conduct.
Tina Tirell Evans (aka Tina Tirell Brown), 59, 1600 block of Boyd Ave., operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
Damian M. Ferguson Bobula, 27, 6000 block of Chesapeake Road, Racine, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Tiffany L. Fernandez, 3700 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia,
Sheila Greyer-Holloman, 46, 400 block of West 102nd St., Chicago, felony retail theft (PTAC, as a party to a crime).
Jeffrey J.T. Gitz, 19, 700 block of First St., Waterford, uttering a forgery (three counts).
Mary Jacquline Gray (aka Teausha Jackson), 27, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, misdemeanor retail theft (multiple counts), disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Erasmo L. Guzman, 44, Racine, disorderly conduct (two counts).
Cody Michael Hall, 23, 1600 block of Pratt Ave., possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Monquel J. Harper, 1400 block of Harrington Drive, Racine, dangerous weapons on school premises.
Matthew G. Hoegsted, 36, 400 block of 27th St., Caledonia, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Makema E. Hoskins, 38, 2200 block of Romayne Ave., obstructing an officer, fraud against a financial institution $500-$10,000.
Marcus Lamont Jackson, 30, 1800 block of Mead St., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Sharon Faye Jackson (aka Lucy Benford, Sopheria Garllid, Quemeka Hicks, Jennifer L. Jackson, Nicole M. Jones, Tra-Donna Mills, Tonya Jones), 42, of Zion, Illinois, felony personal ID theft for financial gain (seven counts).
Kamaya A. Jones, 21, 8900 block of South Brandon Ave., Chicago, uttering a forgery.
Duanna Evette Jordan, 42, 1500 block of Grange Ave., resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Mathew Allen Klaus, 41, 1500 block of 56th Road, Union Grove, theft-false representation $10,000-$100,000.
Timothy G. Kimbrough, 33, 1800 block of Howe St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (third offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer, repeater), hit and run (attended vehicle, repeater), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Stephen Eugene Lee (aka Marcel Victor Dulaine, Stephen Victor Dulaine), 58, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (two counts), possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping (six counts).
Octavis T. Leverson, 42, 3300 block of 17th St., Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, repeater), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, repeater).
Monica Yvette Lopez, 41, 6100 block of Spring St., felony retail theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jasmine S. Mack, 29, 3300 block of Kentucky St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Anthony Z. Martin, 41, 1000 block of Albert St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (second offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruben Medina Jr., 18, 1600 block of Holmes Ave., misdemeanor retail theft.
Craig M. Miethke, 20 block of West St., Elkhorn, retail theft, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
Jabari J. Mullen, 17, 5200 block of Byrd Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft, obstructing an officer.
Lucas D. Musil, 27, 10 block of South Summerset Drive, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mariah E. Norton, 19, 2000 block of Clark St., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping (two counts).
Contrice Monique Page, 30, 3000 block of 19th St., physical abuse of a child.
Rommel S. Pinner, 37, 2800 block of Durand Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Pauline M. Rider, 20, 4900 block of 36th Ave., Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance, repeater), obstructing an officer (repeater).
Alberto B. Rivera, 31, 6300 block of West Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia (PTAC, as a party to a crime), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Kenneth Maurice Robinson Jr., 26, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, misdemeanor theft.
George Albert Schram, 48, 1600 block of Pratt Ave., misdemeanor retail theft, distribution of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Kevin Robert Schram, 24, 1200 block of Larson St., possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kathleen M. Scruggs, 2000 block of Prospect St., Racine, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Brian C. Seder, 28800 block of Sunflower Lane, Waterford, substantial battery, domestic abuse, battery, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse-inflection of physical pain or injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terence B. Seward, 1500 block of S. 13th St., Milwaukee, bail jumping.
Brian V. Smith, 54, 200 block of Ohio St., misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Justin G. Schultz, 30, 3400 block of Victory Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping (repeater, two counts), obstructing an officer (repeater), disorderly conduct (repeater).
Shawn A. Slater, 32, 22800 block of Durand Ave., Kansasville, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated (fourth offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Kelly J. Staggemeyer, 49, 900 block of Shoreland Drive, Racine, operating while intoxicated (fifth or sixth offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating while intoxicated causing an injury (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrance T. Tarleton, 19, Milwaukee, armed robbery.
Guywuan “Poo Poo” Gazeke Tenort, 28, 3200 block of 17th St., possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Cortaisha T. Thompson, 20, 4200 block of Durand Ave., possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aiello Paco Torres, 39, 3700 block of Northwestern Ave., disorderly conduct (two counts), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts), disorderly conduct.
Kewone “Lil Key” Wayne Washington (aka Dwight Washington), 22, 1500 block of Albert St., battery by prisoners.
Michael D. Williams, 46, 1800 block of Blake Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jermain Deshaun Winters, 30, 600 block of 12th St., obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
Susan A. Woitach, 48, 3400 block of South Elmwood Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping (ten counts)
