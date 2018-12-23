Criminal complaints: Monday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 21
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Matthew Baker, Janesville, Wisconsin, forgery, uttering a forgery, theft-movable property (> $5,000-$10,000).
Gloria S. Barron, 700 block of North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL, felony personal identity theft (two counts).
Michael T. Bell, 2000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Natasha J. Beskow-Viverito, 4400 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Isaiah Butterfield-Johnson, 1000 block of Davis Place, misdemeanor theft, possession of marijuana.
Leon A. Carter Jr., 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (repeater, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, repeater, domestic abuse assessments).
John Earl Clay (aka John Brown, Bernard Clay, James Stokes), 1900 block of Racine Street, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated fourth offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping (four counts).
Donnell V. Claybrook, 300 block of South Jackson Street, Green Bay, misdemeanor bail jumping (repeater, two counts), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, repeater), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments, repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, repeater, two counts).
Luke E. Connelly, 500 block of Edmund Street, Waterford, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Austin J. Cunningham, 9300 block of Jonathan Court, Caledonia, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Miguel R. Deleon, Milwaukee, contributing to a delinquency of a child, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael E. Farr Jr., 3400 block of Kinzie Avenue, strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Evan Fendley, Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony M. Gleason, 1800 block of State Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Patty Denise Golembiewski, 26000 block of Nordic Ridge Drive, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Antwan Hand, 500 block of 16th Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer.
Clinton Cheyenne Harris, 100 block of Seventh Street, felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (six counts).
Mia Harris, 5400 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, personal identity theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer.
Zachary R. Holtz, 100 block of Crab Tree Lane, Racine, obstructing an officer (repeater), disorderly conduct (repeater).
Donovan A. Jackson, 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Samagio J. Jackson, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, felony escape (repeater), criminal damage to property (repeater).
Tammy Janczak, 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas J.E. Johnson, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, substantial battery.
David A. Kluth, 4800 block of North Green Bay Road, Caledonia, possession of child pornography.
Jesse M. Koller, 200 block of West Main Street, Waterford, fourth-degree sexual assault, sexual intercourse with a child.
Adam J. Livingston, Oak Creek, possession of marijuana.
Kendall K. Lott, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, less than or equal to 200 grams, second and subsequent offense.
Randy L. McBride, 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jaylen M. McCrary, 1500 block of Washington Avenue, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Dee Londraye McGee, 5000 block of Graceland Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer, bail jumping.
Fernando Montalvo, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
Richard Quamame Morens, 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther Drive, possession of marijuana, obstructing an officer, operating without a license, felony bail jumping (three counts), misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts).
Jemell T. Morrison, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, obstructing an officer.
Kevin Negrete, 4800 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, battery, intimidation of a victim. damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Joshua Nieves, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana.
Bennie R. Nunn, 900 block of Park Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Diana Ojeda, 2900 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain, three counts).
Monica L. Owens, 1500 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kevin Contravious Palmer, 1300 block of Oakes Road, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Contrice M. Page, 3000 block of 19th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
George A. Pisula, 1400 block of West Street, Union Grove, possession of marijuana (second and subsequent offense).
Adam Lee Polinski, 100 block of Musquiquack Street, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood as a fifth or sixth offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Jose L. Ramirez Echevarria, 6000 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Elieser Ramos, 2200 block of Mead Street, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Lavelle S. Robinson, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Marquis A. Roehl, 4400 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, theft in a business setting of between $2,500 to $5,000.
Sandra Sarinana, 2100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, food stamp offense (misstate facts in food stamp application), food stamp fraud (value greater than $5,000)
Chartrice S. Shannon, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct
Nicholas John Staples, 2500 block of Geneva Street, physical abuse of a child, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Joseph E. Stys, 4400 block of South 5th Place, Milwaukee, possession of cocaine (second and subsequent offense).
Matthew “Mat-City” Eric Sullivan, 1300 block of Bluff Avenue, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of marijuana.
Joshua J. Thur, Iron Ridge, failure to install ignition interlock device, felony bail jumping.
Juan A. Tirado, 1200 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (repeater, two counts).
Courtney T. Vasser, 2900 block of North 57th Street, Milwaukee, felony personal identity theft (financial gain, repeater, five counts).
Deandre L. Watkins, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft (PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, two counts).
Tremaine H. Watkins, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft (PTAC, as a party to a crime, two counts).
Alayne Nora Wickert, 25000 block of West Loomis Road, Waterford, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher A. Williams, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mack A. Williams, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft, intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500.
