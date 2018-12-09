Criminal complaints: Monday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 7
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Johnathan L. Allen, 26, 3600 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, between 1 and 5 grams, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, less than or equal to 200 grams, obstructing an officer.
Etguar Soto Araiza, 24, 600 block of Hubbard Street, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald S. Badillo, 49, 1800 block of St. Clair Street, disorderly conduct.
Catrina M. Bell, 32, 4500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Trevon J. Bunck, 20, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, retail theft, intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500, obstructing an officer.
Amanda Carter, 16, Kenosha, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Prentice Lee Cosey, 47, 4000 block of Erie Street, manufacture/deliver heroin (two counts).
Sherell Latrice Cotton, 33, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, disorderly conduct.
David Christopher Coughlin, 40, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping (two counts), misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Floyd A. Cooper III, 21, 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent or deliver other schedule I controlled substances (10 to 50 grams), possession of marijuana.
London J. Dawson, 19, 1400 block of Mill Street, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamul E. Harris, 35, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.
Michael Anthony Heard, 31, 2000 block of Layard Avenue, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts), disorderly conduct.
Steven B. Hickles, 36, Milwaukee, retail theft, retain possession between $500 and $5,000, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Craig L. Highman II, 32, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Allison L. Hood, 45, Grayslake, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Tammy D. Janczak, 55, 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darius T. Johnson, 25, 2500 block of 19th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Sean L. Johnson, 18, 400 block of Melvin Avenue, first-degree child sexual assault involving sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.
Dwayne E. Jones Jr., 28, 1500 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, possession of marijuana.
Todd J. Kerkman, 19, 400 block of 14th Avenue, Union Grove, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Shawn M. Kerin, 33, 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Yorkville, disorderly conduct.
Andrew Zachary Kirk, 42, 70 block of Woodfield Court, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Kent Lyons, 52, 1200 block of Albert Street, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Morris S. Martin, 19, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, obstructing an officer.
Humberto Mateo-Valeriano, 31, 900 block of Villa Street, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Ruben Medina Jr., 18, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, obstructing an officer.
Katelyn Joy Mowry, 26, 3300 block of 19th Street, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Damon F. Murphy, 54, Milwaukee, uttering a forgery, fraud against a financial institution.
Julius Quartez Nailing, 37, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, possession with intent to deliver 200-1000 grams of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrea M. Parise, 27, 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a park.
Destiny E. Payne, 21, 3700 block of North Bay Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.
Kelly Lynn Puetz, 26, Oak Creek, possession of narcotic drugs.
Audra P. Rintamaki, 300 block of 15th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child, intentionally cause bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Michael W. Rizoff, 24, 1700 block of Derby Avenue, Racine, computer message threatening injury or harm, disorderly conduct.
Haili M. Sigwart-Bucholz, 20, 900 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of marijuana, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronshaune N. Simmons, 34, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, equal or less than 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver heroin between 10 and 50 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, less than 40 grams, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, less than 200 grams, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Joseph G. Sorenson Sr., 2000 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
James Soehn, 56, Muskego, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense.
Michael L. Spencer, 9300 Rayne Road, Sturtevant, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.
Erin M. Staley, 30, Palatine, Illinois, felony retail theft (two counts).
Kyle Francis Schultz, 39, 600 block of Janesville, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping (five counts).
Andrew Ray Stewart, 30, Racine, misdemeanor theft (four counts), possess/illegally obtained prescription (five counts), misdemeanor bail jumping (nine counts).
Jazhia J. Tillert, 17, 900 block of Geneva Street, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Stephen J. Thurmond, 17, 3300 block of Fenceline Road, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Stephen Joseph Trinidad, 28, 2000 block of Frankie Place, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment, failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments/use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child under 6 years of age.
Luis Angel Vega-Ramirez, 27, 1400 block of Marquette Street, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Katie S. Skeel, 41, 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, possession of methamphetamine.
Sabrina L. Thomas, 30, 2400 block of Summit Avenue, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deavon J. Turner, 19, 1700 block of Maple Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Michael L. Winfield, 20, 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
David Scott Willoughby, 21, 8400 block of Wren Street, Burlington, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allante D. Woodland, 27, 4800 block of 16th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Jermaine Henry Wright, 35, 400 block of Lake Avenue, misdemeanor failure to report to jail.
