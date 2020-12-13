Criminal complaints: Dec. 7-11

Dec. 7–11
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Adrian X Ager, 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, possess illegal article by inmate, disorderly conduct, burglary of a building or dwelling, obstructing an officer, vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in bodily harm, reckless driving causing injury.
Jonathan P Calverley, 3300 block of Kearney Ave., Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert Jameel Chambliss, 1900 block of Prospect St., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property.
Rebecca J Christ-Kostos, 5100 block of Hunt Club Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Raquel R Dehart, 30200 block of Forest Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Javier Garcia, 1700 block of Franklin St., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert A Gentry, 4000 block of 17th St., Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon.
James Lee Getz, 400 block of East Division St., Waterford, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leo J Gillis, Pleasant Prairie, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth L Graves, Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio L Harris, 2000 block of LaSalle St., Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Richard D Hemphill, Harvey, Ill., felony retail theft (intentionally take less than $10,000).
Mason M Hudson, 300 block of Alice St., Burlington, attempting to flee or elude a officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Devante D Jones, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Montreill H Lawhorn, 1000 block of Villa St., Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keith E Lee, 33300 block of Fairview Court, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Clark D Legener, 4100 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Dontreill E Lynch, 2200 block of Center St., Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Preniss Lee McGowan Jr., 1300 block of Franklin St., Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kyle J Mierzejewski, 5200 block of 47th Ave., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angel G Paulino-Gonzalez, 2700 block of West High St., Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher L Pegues, 1900 block of Case Ave., Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Carl Rissley, 7200 block of Cliffside Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phillip A Scales, 1300 block of Center St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Matthew N Spiegelhoff, 1800 block of North Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams), felony bail jumping.
Nucquan L Thomas, 1100 block of 12th St., Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), resisting an officer.
