Criminal complaints: Dec. 6-10

Dec. 6-10

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Brandon M Baker-Kinsey, 2000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer.

DeAndre Lee Blair, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000), felony bail jumping.

Anthony L Carter, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

Charles W Cook, 500 block of Ninth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Xavier U Grandberry, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Montreal (aka Lil Pimp) D Greer, 1900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Jesus Hernandez Jr., 500 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Alexandro Jaramillo 1700 block of 11th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Theodore Kern, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Terrance D Lang, Waukegan, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.

Anthony D Lewis, 2000 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rashad R Lewis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.

Sean J Mandli, 31100 block of Weiler Road, Burlington, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

David Perez Matias, Memphis, Tennessee, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Tyler L Mitchell 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

Peter T Nelson, 800 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Joseph (aka X Joe) R Nyland, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.

Damien Wade Orr, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.

Marques Enrique Ortiz, 9000 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Gavin J Pallesen, 300 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, physical abuse of child (recklessly cause great bodily harm), physical abuse of a child (repeated acts intentionally causing great bodily harm), physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), strangulation and suffocation.

Antonio C Rhinehouse Jr., 1700 block of Birch Road, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.

Justin John Robinson, Muskego, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlos Rosas-Diaz, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement, exposing genitals, intimate parts or pubic area, obstructing an officer.

Michele L Sekula, 23600 block of Burmeister Road, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Peter M Valente, 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ramiro C Vasquez, 8800 block of 41st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Paul J Velasquez, 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Zachary P Wendt, 600 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, possession of child pornography, exposing intimate parts.

