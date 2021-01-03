Criminal complaints: Dec. 28-Jan. 1

Dec. 28-Jan. 1
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Thomas J Baggesen, 1900 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Steven L Balistreri, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.
Ametria L Barnes, 1700 block of Maple Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion (aka Timmy Hall) A Daniels, 1600 block of Morton Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Clifford A Friederich, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Trenton J Garski, 7100 block of Deerpath Lane, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Charity D Genoe, 1800 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deangelo V Herron, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jaquay Q Hiler, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael J Hohn, Trevor, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.
James E Hudson, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Kayla L Jandl, 1100 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, attempt misdemeanor theft.
Shaveze M Johnson, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
David Alden Lacchei, 1700 block of State Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Kimberly A Marienau, Trevor, Wisconsin, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Ruben J Murry, 3900 block of Colorado Court, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person), felony intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property.
Gregory I Rivera, Manhattan, New York, felony ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (forgery, alteration, etc.), attempt felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), obstructing an officer.
Logan Joseph Rizzuto, 1200 block of 83rd Street, Kenosha, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demond L Seay, 4100 block of 38th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, post or publish a sexually explicit image without consent, felony bail jumping.
Cody A Sobbe, Franksville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Broderick M Summerville, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, robbery with use of force, battery to a law enforcement officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rickey C Ware Jr., Sheboygan, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donny D Williams, 2300 block of Loni Lane, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey A Willis, 29900 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, threat to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration).