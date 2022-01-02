Criminal complaints: Dec. 27-28

Dec. 27-28

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Rafael Alfaro, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Daniel P. Bouwma, 2100 block of High Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Marvin Brown, Homeless, Racine, criminal trespass, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property.

Armonie L. Catholic, West Allis, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.

Nathaniel W. Christian, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Robert T. Davis Jr., 2800 block of 19th Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Wayne Richard Delaney, Kansasville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, attempting to flee or elude an officer, resisting an officer.

Fred C. Gossett, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Steven M. Gramza, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, forgery, felony bail jumping.

Rozaro Jackson, Chicago, Illinois, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer.

Patrick D. Lowery, 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Alfredo R. Marrero, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Lavegas R. Martin, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Shamar R. McNair, Chicago, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Joseph F. Mueller, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Donnell L. Pannell, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

Walter C. Ramsey, 1500 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Demetri D. Shaw, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct.

Randy Lee Smith, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Eric M. Swenson, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer.

Adarius S. Tanner, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Sergio M. Torres, Darien, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.

Zachery J. Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.

Monique L. Valentine, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, criminal trespass.

Tavarez D. Williams, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Cory A. Wirt, 3200 block of Fox Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Dewayne L. Wright, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Jordan J. Wright, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

