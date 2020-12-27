 Skip to main content
Criminal complaints: Dec. 21-25
Criminal complaints: Dec. 21-25

Dec. 21-25

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Eduardo M Barajas-Acosta, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon)

Keenan J Barnes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Latoya D Beasley-Ransom, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Jason A Beck, Mishicot, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deshawn D Blue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, armed robbery, first degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer.

Kenneth L Booker Jr., 1200 block Albert Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).

Tyree Cade, 1200 block Albert Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by felon, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Brittany K Edwards, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, armed robbery, possession of an electric weapon, obstructing an officer.

Diadra R Green, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of an electric weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel A Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Guanin P Jordan-Perez, 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools.

Robert Kenneth H Kay, 5100 block of Linden Lane, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrion N Kirk, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sergio Lopez, 2100 block of Clark Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Jamarrious D Martin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, armed robbery, obstructing an officer.

Ruben A Munoz, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.

Eldridge T Riley, 2200 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer.

Samuel Sanchez Sr., 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Brett M Spitzer, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.

Michael D Stoner, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Alontae L Taylor, 100 block of McKinley Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, burglary (commit battery on a person), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Nathan A Thompkins, 1700 block of Connolly Avenue, Racine, retail theft (alter price between $500-$5,000), retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500).

James M Treadwell, Madison, Wisconsin, armed burglary, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.

Allison Dodd Villup, 5100 block of Linden Lane, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ariel M Ward, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, armed robbery, obstructing an officer.

