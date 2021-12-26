Criminal complaints: Dec. 20-22

Dec. 20-22

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Paul E. Braun Jr., 2000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lloyd D. Brooks, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

William J. Butler, 1900 block of West Boulevard, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on or near a public pool), possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Perry (aka Allan Lott) Carothers Sr., 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.

Sara R. Domogalla, 2100 block of 90th Avenue, Sturtevant, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shahzaadee A. Ellis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.

Shiquisha M. Hampton, 6600 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, battery to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run (attended vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Alphonso D. Hansbrough, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments).

Darrell C. Hoaglan, West Allis, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, felony bail jumping.

Christopher M. Mantes, 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Ian Thomas William Mozee, 100 block of Steeplechase Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), pointing a firearm at another (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

Damon D. Muhammad Jr., 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, arson of building, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Jacob J. Parkhill, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Angelo F. Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Chase Pissard, 7900 block of 39th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Xavier J. Rockette, 3700 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.

Dwight D. Rouse, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Michael John Sekey, 100 block of Capital Street, Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

Isaiah M. Smith, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), felony bail jumping.

Mariah S. Snowden, 1300 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct.

Demarion B. Tucker, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.

Joseph G. Vasquez, 2600 block of Johnson Road, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0