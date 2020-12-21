Criminal complaints: Dec. 14-18

Dec. 14-18
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Mohammad T. Alnabulsi, Madison, Connecticut, threat to a law enforcement officer, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message (threaten/injury or harm), violation of injunction (harassment, domestic abuse assessments).
Elliott W. Boswell Sr., Kansasville, Wisconsin, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Michael K. Burton, 5700 block of Tahoe Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Khari L. Cornett, 1100 block of Liberty Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Arthur T. Dexter, 6900 block of Prince Drive, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), incest.
Lee J. Duling, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, substantial battery, obstructing an officer.
Revelle C. Duling Jr., 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, second degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery.
Marshon L. Flowers, Green Bay, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kevin M. Francois, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Evan E. Haske, 400 block of Randolph Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Richard Hernandez, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Tafeon D. Hickembottom, 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Delvin S. Hoard, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Joshua L. James, 2200 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Daquan T. McCray, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.
Jonathan L. Morris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert D. Petty Jr., Minneapolis, Minnesota, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Jovantae M. Phifer, 2500 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked building, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Tazarious K. Riddle, 1700 block of Domanik Drive, Racine, felony retail theft from person or corpse, armed robbery.
Brian T. Rittner, 28800 block of Irma Court, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, alcohol fine enhancer).
Anthony R. Salgado, Green Bay, Wisconsin, hit and run (great bodily harm).
Avery B. Thomas, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession drug paraphernalia.
Davisha T. Traylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.