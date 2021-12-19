Criminal complaints: Dec. 13-17

Dec. 13-17

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Sharief A Blackmon, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Dereginald O Campbell, 6500 block of San Marino Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempt robbery with use of force.

Michael A Cantwell, 3800 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jermaine (aka Lil Joe) NMI Conner 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

Michael J Curiel, 1800 block of Parkland Court, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Shaquell M Daniel, 58900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal trespass, felony bail jumping.

Johnnie Delacruz, 2300 block of Rosalind Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.

Dion Derrick Dillon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Tia D Eggerson, 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person), misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.

William Allan Garcia, Franklin, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Juan C Hernandez, 1300 block of Geneva Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Imogene Higgins, Chicago, Illinois, misdemeanor theft, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).

Anthony B Jackson, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), felony theft (movable property (between $5,000-$10,000), misdemeanor theft.

Bobby T Jackson Sr., 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donnie D Jackson, 3500 block of Sherwood Street, Mount Pleasant, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

Steven A Jedkins, 3900 block of Colorado Court, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.

Steven M Jenders, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Christopher M Koderca, 3300 block of Meachem Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Denielle K Kossack, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Donnie J Maynor, 500 block of Edgewood Drive, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Nygil A McDaniel, 8600 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).

Grady D McNish, Jackson, Michigan, throw or discharge bodily fluids safety worker, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Vaughn A Mikulance, 28400 block of Coyote Circle, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Moises Morales, 3600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Michael J Parrett, 2400 block of Six Mile Road, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, removal of a major part of a vehicle, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angelo F Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Kari L Pavia, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Janice M Petri, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Jose R Reynoso-Nuno, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Terrance D Singleton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Pengbin Sheng, Chicago, Illinois, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Isaiah M Smith, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), felony bail jumping.

Deandre Jerral Sparks, 1300 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).

Robert (aka Big Head) V Swearengen Sr., 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).

Larry E Thomas, Waukesha, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Brandon L Wagner, 5600 block of 73rd Street, Kenosha, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.

Rivers L Wells, 1900 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than to equal to $500).

Jerelle D Williams, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor battery, possession of THC.

Garren E Woods, 2200 block of 54th Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).

Wayne C Young, Bristol, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft.

