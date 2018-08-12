Criminal complaints Monday, Aug. 6 through Friday, Aug. 10.
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Mary Jane Anderson, 1400 block of Pheasant Run Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments.
Keith E. Banks, 1300 block of Marquette Street, Racine, felony bail jumping; criminal damage to property; disorderly conduct.
Anthony L. Bean, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, between 5 and 15 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, second and subsequent offense; maintaining a drug trafficking place, repeater.
Nicholas M. Beecher, 1800 block of New Street, Union Grove, exposing a child to harmful material; felony bail jumping.
Maurice “Juice” Bryant, North Chicago Illinois; manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance or or near a school, second or subsequent offense; manufacture/deliver heroin (less than three grams), second or subsequent offense; felony bail jumping, repeater (nine counts); manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams), second or subsequent offense (three counts).
Parker John Burch, 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, Mount Pleasant; arson of property other than building as a party to a crime; burglary of a building or dwelling; criminal damage to property as a party to a crime; disorderly conduct.
Lequan Byles, 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, burglary, arming self with a dangerous weapon, repeater.
Joe D. Cantwell, 2300 block of St. Clair St., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana.
Tyrone D. Chandler, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine; misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally take (less than $500); misdemeanor bail jumping (five counts).
Destiny Celeste Cichocki, 1200 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments.
Keisha M. Clay, 3500 block of Clairmont Street, Racine, criminal damage to property; disorderly conduct.
Menasha C. Coleman, 3500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments.
Jameel Ardell Cunningham, 900 block of Birch Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater.
Alona Y Diaz Deleon, Chicago; physical abuse of a child.
Joshua Ellenberger, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct.
Jeni Esch, 7400 block of Granite Way, Mount Pleasant, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, fourth offense; operate motor vehicle while revoked; misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan Espinoza Jr., 8600 block of Fox Haven Chase, Sturtevant, misdemeanor theft, false representation.
Damien D. Evans, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Khaliq Flanagan, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery; disorderly conduct
Joseph T. Flores, 3700 block of Debby Lane, Caledonia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, repeater.
Martricia Frierson, 4700 block of 38th Avenue, Kenosha, armed robbery with threat of force, as party to a crime; robbery with use of a force; misdemeanor battery; disorderly conduct.
Jose G. Garcia Saucedo, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Ignacio Garibay-Avila, North Chicage, Illinois, hit and run, with injury.
Jose-Luis A. Gomez Jr., 1500 block of West Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments.
Glenn P. Haake, 3400 block of Indian Trail, Racine; possession of narcotic drugs (heroin); possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan D. Harmon, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession of marijuana; disorderly conduct, as a party to a crime.
James V. Harvey, 200 block of South Water Street, Waterford, possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm while intoxicated; disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense; operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, second offense.
Monica Hoffmann, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping; disorderly conduct.
Peter James Iglesias, 1900 block of Prospect Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, repeater, domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct.
Angenette M. Jones, 200 block of Howland Ave., Racine; theft by acquisition of a credit card; felony personal ID theft for financial gain (two counts); fraudulent use of a credit card (two counts).
Camery M. Jordan, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, operating without a license, third or subsequent offense within three years.
Clint Laycock, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, repeater; disorderly conduct, repeater; misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater.
Ashton R. Mayberry, 1800 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, repeater; disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, repeater.
Leroy A. McAllister, 1100 Marquette Street, misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally take more than $500; felony bail jumping.
Brittney McCarthy, 200 block of West State Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct; obstructing an officer.
Briston J. McCrackin, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.
Brenda J. McMorris, 900 block of Chicago Street, felony bail jumping.
Ryan James Mooney, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant; burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime; criminal damage to property as a party to a crime; attempted entry into a locked building as a party to a crime; possess/illegally obtained prescription as a party to a crime; misdemeanor theft as a party to a crime.
Mario D. Moore, Urbana, Illinois; felony personal identity theft, avoidance; obstructing an officer.
Lintrell D. Myles, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Makaila L. Neal, 1400 block of Kingston Ave., Racine; hit and run, injury.
Erick William Nielsen, 1300 block of South Emmertson Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Jozett Patterson, 3500 block of Spring Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft; misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zachary Pederson, 5000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery; disorderly conduct.
Ashley L. Ramstack, Adams, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Joseph A. Rannow, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense, on or near certain places.
Jesus Rivera, 1700 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, as a party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon; misdemeanor battery, as party to a crime; disorderly conduct.
Jonathan Rivera-Gonzalez, 1200 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater; possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater; possession of a short-barrelled shotgun or rifle; pointing a firearm at another; misdemeanor bail jumping; misdemeanor battery; disorderly conduct.
John L. Roberts, 1500 block of Augusta Street, misdemeanor theft; possession of marijuana.
April M. Roszak, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, violation of injunction, harassment.
Garth M. Santos, 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, felony personal identity theft, avoidance; misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater.
Tyler J. Savage, 7600 block of Shorewood Drive, Salem; resisting an officer; criminal damage to property.
Jennifer L. Schemenauer, 1200 block of North Wisconsin Street; retail theft, intentionally conceal (less than $500); felony bail jumping (three counts).
Sharlacia Shaw, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery; disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Simpson, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Amy G. Spring, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, repeater.
Donte D. Taylor, 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments.
David Teddy, 1600 block of New Street, Union Grove, second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Edgar Tellez, 3600 block of South 76th Street, Milwaukee; terrorist threats; threat to a law enforcement officer (nine counts).
Lucio Vazquez-Dias, 2600 Donna Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery; disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments.
Devonte Wooden, Franklin, possession of marijuana.
