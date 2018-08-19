Criminal complaints Monday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Aug. 17.
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Torrion D. Alexander, 5600 block of Cambridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, bail jumping, resisting an officer.
Keith R. Anderson, 500 block of Harvey Drive, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.
Azari’ah “Moe” Anthony Darrell-Whitfield, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver cocaine, less than one gram, (repeater).
Saturino Ruben Avila, 1300 block of Chatham Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver less than 1 gram of cocaine, second or subsequent offense (with possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance near a school).
Jennifer L. Baker, 1800 block of Shoop Street, public assistance fraud, failure to disclose event affecting eligibility, food stamp offense, mistake facts in food stamp application.
John P. Ballard, 3200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Anthony L. Bean, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, manufacture/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, second and subsequent offense; maintaining a drug trafficking place, repeater.
Nicholas M. Beecher, 1800 block of New Street, Union Grove, felony bail jumping; second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Misterya A. Boyle, 2900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse assessments.
Jeannette S. Brewer, 1400 block of 10th Street, Racine, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct.
Renee Brown-Jettoo, Kaunkakee, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs.
Kennetra L. Carson, 1000 block of Albert Street, Racine, failure to cause child to attend school.
Robert D. Casey, 28800 block of Cardinal Court, Waterford, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Latasha T. Conley, Milwaukee, felony retail theft, intentionally take between $500 to $5,000 as a party to a crime.
Valerie J. Dreger, Columbus, Ohio, uttering a forgery; credit card theft/possession of more than three cards; receiving stolen property.
Raychel C. Evans, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping; misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew W. Ferguson, 1300 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments; misdeamor battery, domestic abuse assessments; disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bridget C. Flynn, 2600 block of South Beaumont Avenue, Dover, second-degree recklessly endangering safety; false imprisonment; obstructing an officer; negligently abuse or neglect patient, no harm.
Daniel J. Foxcroft, 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally take less than $500.
Diamond L. Gaddis, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Casey L. Gibson, 2800 block of Glendale Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin, less than three grams (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), imitation of controlled substance.
Scott G. Gill, Gulfport, Florida, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, general alcohol concentration enhancer, operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense, alcohol fine enhancer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anthony Gleason, 1800 block of State Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Cameron M. Golden, 600 block of Randolph Street, is charged with two counts of felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide, four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony, resisting or obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession dangerous weapon of a person under 18 and possession of THC.
Nicole G. Hampton, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine. Burglary of a building or dwelling.
Daniel J. Harrison, 600 block of Ostergaard Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, second and subsequent; possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrion L. Hill, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, possession of marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Larry T. Hill, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, second and subsequent offense, maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense.
Elizabeth G. Isetts, 800 block of N. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas S. Johnson, 1300 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, threat to law enforcement officer, repeater.
Kaylen M. Jones, 2400 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance; possess/illegally obtained prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theodore Kern, 2000 block of West Blvd., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Matthew Koepke, 700 block of Wisconsin Ave., Racine, battery by prisoners, and disorderly conduct.
Kassandra J. Kostos, 1500 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime.
Daniel Kramer, Rochester, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, repeater, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater.
David J. Kuzia, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation, repeater; misdemeanor battery, repeater; threat to law enforcement officer, repeater; obstructing an officer, repeater.
Barnell L. Love, Zion, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, second and subsequent offense; obstructing an officer, repeater; resisting an officer, repeater; carrying a concealed weapon; repeater.
Franciscus Antwon Love, 500 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally take less than $500, repeater.
Tony Martin Sr., 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine less than one gram (three counts), maintaining a drug trafficking place
Deandre Ricky McCollum, 600 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine. Possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, less than 200 grams, second and subsequent offense, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, repeater, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater, obstructing an officer, repeater, resisting an officer, repeater.
Keith Mickelson, 6800 block of Middle Road, Racine. Retail theft, less than $500, repeater.
Denokey K. Midderhoff, Chicago, Illinois. Two counts of felony bail jumping.
Joshua Miller, 900 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, hit and run, attended vehicle, repeater.
Christina L. Mundschau, 11400 block of W. Shields Drive, Franklin, retail theft, and bail jumping.
Stephanie Olson, 500 block of Burlington, uttering a forgery
Justin A. Onslow, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
James Perine, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, bomb scare
Jamie Joseph Pete, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, bail jumping.
Tyler J. Quinones, 14700 block of W. Hidden Creek Court, New Berlin, battery, domestic abuse assessments, possession of marijuana, and disorderly conduct.
Lark G. Ruthledge, Green Bay, felony retail theft, intentionally take between $500 and $5,000 as a party to a crime.
James P. Saar, 1000 block of English Street, Racine. Substantial battery as party to a crime, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christpher D. Shaw Jr., 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, repeater, harboring or aiding a felon, repeater.
Sarah E. Sheppard, 1000 block of Battle Hill Terrace, Union, N.J., interfere with child custody-other parent.
Shenita Smith, 900 block of 12th Street, Racine, second degree of recklessly endangering safety, repeater, attempting to flee or elude an officer, repeater, possession of THC, repeater, obstructing an officer, repeater, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, repeater.
Katrina Stone, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child, great bodily harm.
Andre Dwight Taylor, 1000 Hagerer Street, Racine. Misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Chaz Thomas, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine five to 15 grams (repeater), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC less than 200 grams, repeater, maintaining a drug trafficking place, repeater, neglecting a child, great bodily harm, repeater, possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater.
Derrick D. Tucker, 1800 block of Roe Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, and domestic abuse.
Edward Uresti, 800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, delivery of methamphetamine.
Lucio Vazquez-Diaz, 2600 block of Donna Ave., Racine, battery, domestic abuse assessments, and disorderly conduct.
Tyrese D. West, 1500 block of Jefferson St., Racine, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.
Lashan T. Wilkerson, 700 block of Imperial Drive, Racine. Obstructing an officer, repeater, substantial battery, repeater, with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, repeater, with use of a dangerous weapon.
Anna Williams, Menominee, Michigan, misdemeanor retail theft less than 500 dollars, intentionally take, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer
Edward A. Willnow, Twin Lakes, disorderly conduct.
