Criminal complaints: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Aug. 30-Sept. 3
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Christina R Andersen, 5600 block of North Meadow Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ronald S Badillo, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Lee Baker Jr., Fox Point, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Leanne M Bouwma, 4600 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Justin O Brown, 3400 block of Kennedy Drive, Sturtevant, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Jonathan P Calverley, 2000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Alejandro Camargo, 5000 block of Emstan Hills Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Tyree S Carter, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, stalking, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), disorderly conduct.
Mitchell George Gajewski Jr., 200 block of East Spring Street, Rochester, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Yoan Hernandez Garcia, 2100 block of Frankie Place, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Jared Michael Girard, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Montreal (aka Kentrell T Nunn) D Greer, 1100 block of Yout Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed knife, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Russell A Jensen, 3000 block of Rodney Lane, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kyle R Karvala, 2300 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, burglary of a building or dwelling, carrying stolen property (less than $2,500), disorderly conduct, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft.
Michael Anthony Kelsey, Hustisford, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Joshua Robert Kruger, 1100 block of Dundee Drive, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Aaron Leahy, 2300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments).
David R Lessor, 700 block of South Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
Evan A Lonergan, 4700 block of Sheard Road, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Patrick A Mays, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), telephone harassment (domestic abuse assessments), burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft.
Oscar Marquez, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, third degree sexual assault, threatening to communicate derogatory information, stalking, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Mario Oscar Morales, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Charles W Oliver Jr., 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
David C Peters, 100 block of West Campus Court, Racine, possession of child pornography, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald J Recore, 4000 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Julian T Roy, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Katrena M Rudolph, East Troy, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), attempt possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roman Sawicki, 300 block of South 3rd Street, Waterford, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
DeQontae H Swanigan, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Jaw Jer Too, 1600 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Anna M Villa, 500 block of Sixth Street, threat to a law enforcement officer, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Marcus Ward, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Tamir L Williams, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm contrary to harassment injunction, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
William M Willis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.