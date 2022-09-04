Criminal complaints: Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

Aug. 29-Sept. 2

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Timothy T. Anderson, 26000 block of West Loomis Road, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Jose A. Baeza, Albert Lea, Minnesota, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christine J. Barton, 1700 block of Ellis Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed knife, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Justin Carl Brown, 7300 block of 36th Avenue, Kenosha, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jimmie L. Carter Jr., 600 block of Yout Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.

Carlos Coopwood Jr., 2300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.

Derry D. Essie Jr., Chicago, Illinois, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

David A. Ferrell, 2100 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, disorderly conduct.

Dorian L. Franklin, 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Austin J. Fugarino, 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Joshua A. Gastaldi, 1600 block of 15th Avenue, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling.

Angela M. Granata, San Francisco, California, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Henry (aka Hennessey) B. Gryer Jr., 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Munjed H. Hamdan, 1000 block of Oregon Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drug.

Levira E. Heard, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).

Jacqueline M. Heidt, Franksville, Wisconsin, second degree sexual assault by correctional staff, deliver illegal articles to inmate, misconduct in public office (excess authority).

Reymundo F. Izaguirre, 900 block of College Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Gregory Jordan, Zion, Illinois, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).

Jeffrey L. Kamin, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, attempt criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.

Daniel Joseph Kurszewski, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Randy E. Lopez-Agustin, 1100 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, exposing genitals, child enticement, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Joshua D. Manning, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.

Scott M. Moherek, 6700 block of Brooks Court, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Shawn C. Morris, Sherman, New York, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keyosha M. Pipkins, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).

Bertram D. Poelinitz, 1600 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, disorderly conduct.

Kali Reaves, 4000 block of 16th Street, Racine misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Timothy James Scanlon, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Azaria S. Tanner, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.

Anthony D. Taylor, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct.

Nico A. Vallin, 700 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Jamarcus M. Walker, Carol Stream, Illinois, attempt obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, attempt possession of narcotic drugs.

Johnny M. Walrup Jr., 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.

Parrish I. Watts, 5200 block of 52nd Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.

Amarion (aka RichCrew) L. Webb, 5000 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.

Luther (aka Peanut) Williams III, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, armed robbery, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessment), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessment).

Travis T. Williams Jr., 1000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, armed robbery, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), possession of THC.

Marquin K. Young, 900 block of Peck Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.