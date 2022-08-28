Criminal complaints: Aug. 22-26, 2022

Aug. 22-26

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Antonia C. Andrews, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.

Laquan T. Berryhill, 1400 block of Cedar Creek, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Willie J. Caldwell, 2900 block of Lincolnwood Drive, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments).

Gregory (aka Jezzy-Mac) Bernard Cotton, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.

Elijah J. Coulter, 1300 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.

Blanche S. Cozart, 1200 block of Yout Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Ione Amber Davis, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).

Christian Lee Donner, 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ernest (aka Hubert Martin) D. Everson, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Steven M. Friebolin, 1200 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).

Cameron J. Harris, West Allis, Wisconsin, possession of THC.

Tyler Lee Harris, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, violation of injunction (harassment, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Corinthian S. Hunter, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brytton D. Hurd, 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order.

Kristie M. Jones, 1700 block of Birch Road, Kenosha, deliver illegal articles to inmate, possession of THC.

Phoenix R. Londre, 1300 block of North Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Shawn E. Londre, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Marc Lee Manderfield, 1700 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Alain D. Manning, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, burglary (arming self with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (2nd+ offense, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), stalking (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Mercede L. Marshall, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).

Robert L. McAlister, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.

Roy L. McClinton Sr., 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, theft of movable property (greater than $100,000), felony bail jumping.

Arnold N. Mitchell, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).

Carla L. Moses, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael L. Nesby, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property.

Chandler (aka Spuaky Playa-Hata) L. Pierce, 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Russell J. Rediske, 1200 block of Goold Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.

Keith D. Steele, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Evelyn R. Thomas, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), violation of injunction (harassments).

Antwon D. Tubbs, 3500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank D. Walker, 2800 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Michael L. Wells Jr., 1100 block of ½ Kewaunee Street, Racine, battery by prisoners.

Eugene A. Williams, 1300 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Dontreal D. Wright, Kingstree, South Carolina, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).