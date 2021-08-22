Criminal complaints: Aug. 16-20

Aug. 16-20
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Thomas L Ayers, Villa Park, Illinois, burglary of a motor home or trailer home, misdemeanor theft, uttering a forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Ronald S Badillo, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of an electric weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David L Becker, 1200 block of Ellis Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin A Bobick, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), pointing a firearm at another (use of a dangerous weapon).
Joseph L Boyd, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Leroy T Bryant, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Jakeem Lamar Cole, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Frank Dayton Edwards, 2100 block Clarence Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
David A Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Monique Raven Gordon, 300 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Lawrence S Griffin, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal trespass.
Percy (aka William A Barlow) C Johnson, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Mark E Kimmons, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Matthew John King, 5200 block of 90th Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Charles R Haeuser, 3500 block of River Bend Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Bobby V Howard, 1500 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, handgun transfer (buyer give false info).
Santiana A Loera-Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000), drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Pamela K Mather, 27500 block of 7th Street, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ricardo Mendoza Jr., 1600 block of East Street, Racine, distribution of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Travaris T Moss, 2500 block of 20th Street, Racine, stalking (previous conviction within 7 years), misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property.
Ulysses V Oates, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, robbery with threat of force.
David Oesau, 2800 block of Cozy Acres Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn D Parcher, 2200 block of Gillen Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).
Angelo F Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Rebecca Perez, Schiller Park, Illinois, burglary of a motor home or trailer home, misdemeanor theft, uttering a forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Delarrinardo D Perkins, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Margie J Phillips, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eva E Placencia, 1600 block of Liberty Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ramon I Reynosa-Benavidez, Pleasant Prairie, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), hit and run (attended vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Edward Rodriguez, 1200 block of Cherry Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan D Sanchez, South Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Jayjuan S Smith, 1000 block of 10th Street, Racine, homicide by vehicle (use of controlled substance).
Cruz C Tobias, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Henry A Turner, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).