Criminal complaints: Aug. 15-19, 2022

Aug. 15-19

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Jose E. Alvarez, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property.

Tyler J. Bernal, 1700 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, computer message (threaten injury or harm, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Eric Jeremy Brannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Michael C. Churchija, 3300 block of Erie Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Thomas L. Cotton Sr., 900 block of English Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer (domestic abuse assessments).

Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan, 55800 block of Emstan Hills Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful material.

Jalen N. Gibbs, 1700 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

Lisa R. Gillespie, 2400 block of 18th Street, Kenosha, take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (abandon vehicle), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).

Noel J. Gonzalez, Rio Grande, Texas, first degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Montreal (aka Lil Pimp) D. Greer, 1900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, mayhem, battery by prisoners.

Dominique D. Hale, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an electric weapon, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams).

Cameron L. Holbrook, 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.

Paul D. Horne, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.

Kevon L. Hudson, 1700 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.

Tony L. Jackson Sr., 2000 block of Carter Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.

William A. Jackson, Milwaukee, felony bail jumping.

Antonio Jaimes, 1200 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon.

Ameer A. Johnson, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Charles E. Jones, 3500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

Dontae A. Jones, 1800 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Zontell M. Junior, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of dangerous weapon).

Steven Douglas Kozlik, 100 block of East Chestnut Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).

Marell D. Lacey, 1400 block of Carlton Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin W. Liberty, 10000 block of Forest Hills Road, Caledonia, manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon.

Marquan L. Martin, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, physical abuse (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.

Alfredo A. Martin-Rios, Oak Creek, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Chad P. McCloskey, 3400 block of 5th Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

John K. Moore, 4500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Darnell D. Neither, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).

Terry A. Olson, Mukwonago, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Frankie L. Ortiz, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments),obstructing an officer..

James E. Probst, Waukesha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle), resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.

Juan (aka Lil Nino) M. Puentes, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), felony bail jumping.

Karan (Antwon Lamont Wilson) T. Rush, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestics abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft.

Rollin P. Rydlewicz, Milwaukee, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.

Hezekiah L. Saffold, Milwaukee, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, intentionally interfere with use of service dog by obstructing, intimidating or jeopardizing safety, resisting an officer.

Salvador R. Sanchez, 35400 block of Ridge Road, Burlington, attempt possession of child pornography, felony bail jumping, solicitation of possession of child pornography.

Justin G. Schultz, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Monique L. Valentine, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Mitaiya A. Watkins, Waldo, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of a drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Donald Ray Ward, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.

Tracy D. Young, 1600 block of Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.