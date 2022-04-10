Criminal complaints: April 4-8, 2022

April 4-8

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joseph M. Ammons, Milwaukee, misconduct in office, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), deliver illegal articles to inmate.

Cedric D. Atkins, 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, robbery of a financial institution.

James W. Baumeister, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed knife.

Jovany Benitez-Torres, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.

Alex D. Boughton, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Deonjae V. Boutwell, 1700 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.

Jennifer Lynn Boyle, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, battery by prisoners, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Jina Rae Caminata, Waukesha, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.

Michael D. Canady, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Mark C. Cannon, Milwaukee, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shinda (aka Sosa) N. Crowell Jr., 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.

Yaniel Cruz, 3000 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Abigail Rose Derengowski, 1200 block of North Ohio Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Tia D. Eggerson, 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, strangulation and suffocation, burglary (commit battery on a person), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Shaquellie T. Evans, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.

Terrence J. Foster, 3600 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kawakte Francis, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000), criminal damage to property.

Isidro Jorge Gonzalez, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).

Rogelio Govea, 1400 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Lakiya A. Gresham, 1400 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Andrew B. Hamilton, Plymouth, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Haver D. Hicks, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), felony bail jumping.

Michael (aka Bobby Wilson) T. Hunter, 4300 block of 39th Street, Kenosha, second degree sexual assault.

Xavier D. Jackson, 1300 block of Maple Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping.

Danielle D. Johnson, Milwaukee, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).

Latoya A. Knowlin, 1700 block of Ninth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession of THC, resisting an officer.

Derrell C. Little, 1000 block of English Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Kimanzi F. McCray, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), attempt to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Amy M. Polentini-Jabs, 600 block of 6th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).

Elieser Ramos, 3400 block of 16th Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.

James Allen Rhodes Jr., South Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dorian R. Roberson-Hawthorne, Milwaukee, carrying a concealed weapon.

Efrain De Jesus Rivera, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.

Lakiya A. Sims, Chicago, Illinois, disorderly conduct.

Daniel L. Smith Jr., 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.

Ashlie Danielle Steffenhagen, Trevor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Dakota J. Thibedeau, 300 block of North Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jermaine M. Thomas, Milwaukee, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Joseph I. Uballe, 100 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal trespass.

Robert A. Rodriguez Vazquez, 1500 block of Laura Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.

Daniel P. Vogt, 300 block of West Main Street, Waterford, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Willie E. Warfield, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (between $2,500-$5,000), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, disorderly conduct.

Gregory L. Wells, 400 block of Cliff Avenue, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

