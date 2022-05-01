Criminal complaints: April 25-29, 2022

April 25-29

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Keith (aka Big KB) S. Betts, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathaniel D. Billips, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony P. Daniels, 2300 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Lamont R. Emrick, 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.

David A. Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

Tyrone M. Gister, 1500 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), carrying a concealed knife.

Michael E. Hegeman, 4300 block of West Johnson Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Diamond M. Hood, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, harboring or aiding a felon.

Roberto M. Ibarra, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Andrew Jackson, 3500 block of 96th Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, attempt misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).

Cedric M. Lewis, Greenfield, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zaire K. Lewis, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.

Benito L. Martinez, 3700 block of Clairmont Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Alfonzo B. Moore, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Samuel D. Navin, 300 block of Maurice Drive, Union Grove, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jonathan (aka Lil Jon) Peet Jr., 1700 block of 12th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Daniel D. Powers, 900 block of Spring Prairie Road, Burlington, repeated sexual assault of a child.

Charles A. Reed, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Jeremy S. Smith, 2800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Merry Christina Starszak, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alicia K. Sykes, 4400 block of Gooleys Lane, Racine, harboring or aiding a felon.

Babi R. Thomas-Moore, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Kenneth D. Tipton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fraud against financial institution (between $10,000-$100,000).

Shawn D. Zaagman, Spring Grove, Illinois, obstructing an officer.

Carmelita L. Walker, 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, harboring or aiding a felon.

