Criminal complaints: April 18-22, 2022

April 18-22

Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Nicholas J. Altman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Olumide C. Awosika, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald (aka Redrum Badillo) S. Badillo, 1400 block Marquette Street, Racine, attempt criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.

Raymond D. Bahr, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Allan M. Brown, Countryside, Illinois, escape.

Terry T. Canady, 900 block of Wolff Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Perry (aka Allan Lott) Carothers Sr., 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.

Sherice J. Charleston, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (2nd offense), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

Adonnis F. Clouson, 4800 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).

Paul Eugene Doerr, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Michael J. Eggleston, Mount Sterling, Kentucky, sex offender registry violation.

Dallas David Gomez, 2300 block of Superior Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Erik L. Gomez-Hanson, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Gilbert Gonzalez, Delavan, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Lonnie L. Grandberry, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Clinton J. Gumieny, Muskego, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).

Willie C. Hayes, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery with threat of force.

Shamont Lakee Howell, 1800 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (les than or equal to 1 gram), deliver of schedule I or II narcotics.

Quincy Hunter Jr., 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.

Demontez Lamar Jones, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, attempt armed robbery with threat of force, obstructing an officer, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Jason F. Jones, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, burglary (room), misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked building, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Sydney E. Jones, Green Bay, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.

Ryan T. Langdon, 1000 block of Parker Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500-$5,000), criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher J. Maldonado, 1000 block of Lockwood Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).

Terral L. Martin, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Nyla J. Martin-Farmer, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.

Jonathan M. Martinez, Gurnee, Illinois, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery with use of force.

Michael J. Minniear, 11500 block of Spring Street, Sturtevant, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order (domestic abuse assessments).

Keri L. Monheim, 100 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).

Rebecca L. Price, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Keyondra S. Ratliff, 6500 block of Cedarhedge Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Donzel (ak Gutta) Ocie Riggins, 300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, delivery/distribution of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent deliver amphetamine, possession of THC.

Devonja Rogers, Chicago, Illinois, second degree sexual assault.

Leah M. Ruenz-McKinley, Genoa City, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.

Cody A. Sobbe, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Babi R. Thomas-Moore, 900 block of 18th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

Agnieszka Wojtowicz, Algonquin, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), theft by acquisition of a credit card, misdemeanor theft.

