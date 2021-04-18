Criminal complaints: April 12-16

April 12-16
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Mauricio (aka Dionicio Pena) S Acosta, Waukegan, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jeffrey (aka Bopeep) Adams, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Brandy L Adensam, Homeless, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mark (aka Poke Geater) A Bell, 1100 block of Chatham Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lisa A Busby, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, obstructing/resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lynette Chinchar, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Alexander E Csepella, 4700 block of Sunnyside Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cameron R Davis, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Daryl L Ellis, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Drew J Foxcroft, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of paraphernalia.
Derek J Galin, 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, post or publish a depiction of person knowing it is a private representation without consent, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jesse Gonzalez, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jennifer L Graff, Presque Isle, Wisconsin, child neglect resulting in bodily harm.
Ashley (aka Amber Cutsforth) L Hawley, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monica M Hoffmann, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Wade E Hotchkiss, 200 block of South Water Street, Waterford, first degree recklessly endangering safety, arson of property other than building, felony criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Brytton D Hurd, 3000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Tydelle Dee Isom, 900 block of Racine Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Johrei M L Johnson, 5400 block of Heidi Drive, Racine, hit and run (injury), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
McCoy Jones, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
DeQuan L Jordan Jr., 1200 block of English Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Earnest L Julien, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Anthony D Lewis, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Evan A Lonergan, 4700 block of Sheard Road, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charellis D Mayhall, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deion M McMorris, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Ryan K Mitchell, 100 block of Bridge Street, Burlington, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicollette C Moran, 6000 block of Sunset Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft.
Katie Lynn Nuszbaum, 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony J Pax, Waukesha, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Aarron S Petersen, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, possession of methamphetamine.
Roshon D Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC.
Nathaniel R Ratliff, 800 block of Eighth Street, Racine, substantial battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jediell Oneill Diaz Rodriguez, Milwaukee, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Stovall, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), possession of cocaine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brad J Thibedeau, 300 block of North Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, armed robbery.
Zachery J Vague, 1300 block of Yout Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer.
Nakesha N Wainwright, 3000 block of 21st Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Limmy Williams, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).