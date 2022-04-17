Criminal complaints: April 11-15, 2022

April 11-15

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jason Andujar, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.

Joseph J. Berry, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.

Laroi A. Bryant, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Romanda M. Carey, 900 block of Elm Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno, 4700 block of 20th Avenue, Kenosha, hit and run (great bodily harm), second degree reckless injury.

Ashley R. Chapman, 4400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.

Joseph M. Coloso III, 3400 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Kamarin B. Freitag, 8600 block of Westbrook Drive, Sturtevant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Nicole S. Gossett, 2800 block of 29th Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel J. Henigan, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, second degree reckless homicide, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams.

Tamarrae T. Hopkins, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, attempt aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

Steve (aka Paris Dwight Cotton) H. Ivory, 1700 block of 9th Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis S. Jenkins, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.

Chedrick L. Johnson, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Milton (aka Famous) D. McCain Johnson, 1600 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

George E. Kramer, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Ryan C. Krupp, 1700 block of Hill Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.

Oscar Y. Leiva-Garcia, 1600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Christopher L. Lester, 3400 block of 20th Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Orlando M. Meeks, 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.

Jordan Lavell Parker, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Elieser Ramos, 3400 block of 16th Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.

Christopher George Reitzenstein, 100 block of South Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Kyle A. Roushia, 3500 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon.

Alberto Salgado, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.

Kinte K. Scott, 1300 block of Owen Street, Racine, escape, felony bail jumping.

Mitchell Ray Simmons, 900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erin Smith, 3500 block of 48th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

Ronald (aka Sidney Young) L. Strickland, 100 block of 7th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Stephen S. Tolefree, 500 block of 6th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Leroy Walker III, 600 block of 8th Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).

Lozzell K. White, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marquise D. White, 2400 block of 54th Street, Kenosha, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

