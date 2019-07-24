{{featured_button_text}}
Lowe arrested during Fourth Fest

Tory Lowe was arrested by Racine police during the Fourth Fest Parade on July 4 while participating in a demonstration against the killing of Ty'Rese West by a Mount Pleasant Police sergeant on June 15. The Racine District Attorney's office declined to issue criminal charges against Lowe, and instead issued Lowe a $256 citation. 

RACINE — A man who was arrested during the Fourth Fest parade while protesting the fatal shooting 18-year-old Ty’Rese West by a Mount Pleasant Police sergeant will not face criminal charges.

Tory Lowe, a 43-year-old community activist from Milwaukee, was arrested July 4 during the Racine Fourth of July parade. Lowe was with a group of approximately 15 demonstrators, including members of the West family, who wore T-shirts and carried signs remembering West and calling for justice in his death.

West, 18, was shot and killed by a Mount Pleasant Police sergeant in the early-morning hours of June 15. The incident is still under investigation.

A Facebook video Lowe posted before his arrest showed a group walking down Main Street while the parade was stalled, chanting “What do we want? Justice.”

Racine Police warned the group that if they did not move to the sidewalk during the parade, they would be arrested. At approximately 10 a.m., Lowe was arrested in the 1000 block of Main Street.

The Racine Police Department recommended criminal charges of disorderly conduct and causing a disturbance to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office against Lowe; however, Lowe received a letter stating he would receive a $256 fine for the incident.

“The District Attorney’s Office has declined to issue criminal charges against you for the incident and has instead decided to issue you an ordinance (violation) for 11-6(a),” the letter from the Racine DA’s Office states.

A court date for the ordinance violation has been set for Aug. 7, so Lowe has the choice to pay the $256 or appear in court and fight it. “I am going to fight this ticket,” Lowe said. “I have a right to peacefully protest.”

Lowe is being represented by Justice Wisconsin, an organization which seeks to advocate for minorities and underprivileged individuals whose rights are being violated.

Paul Strouse, a Justice Wisconsin attorney, said the organization regularly works with Lowe because of Lowe’s advocacy work in southeastern Wisconsin. “In our minds, it’s a free speech matter,” Strouse said. “They are infringing on his (Lowe’s) rights.”

