Criminal charges for alleged porch pirate in Racine accused of stealing package of cologne

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing a package of cologne from a man's doorstep.

Tanner A. Easton, 37, of the 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of theft of mail.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator was assigned to follow up on a report of mail theft that occurred on Dec. 10 in the 3400 block of Wright Avenue. A man said that his surveillance camera captured a man stealing a package of cologne from his doorstep.

Tanner Easton

Easton

On Jan. 22, the investigator spoke with the man and said that numerous packages had been delivered to his front door on Dec. 10 and an unknown man entered the shared entryway and tried to make contact with the lower resident. When the resident did not respond, the man was seen looking at his front door. He proceeded to walk over to the door, placed one of the packages inside his coat and walked out. He showed the camera footage to his neighbors and was able to identify the man as Easton. He said the package had cologne that was valued at $74.99.

Easton was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for Feb. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

