Criminal charges for alleged porch pirate in Racine accused of stealing package of cologne

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing a package of cologne from a man's doorstep.
Tanner A. Easton, 37, of the 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of theft of mail.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator was assigned to follow up on a report of mail theft that occurred on Dec. 10 in the 3400 block of Wright Avenue. A man said that his surveillance camera captured a man stealing a package of cologne from his doorstep.
On Jan. 22, the investigator spoke with the man and said that numerous packages had been delivered to his front door on Dec. 10 and an unknown man entered the shared entryway and tried to make contact with the lower resident. When the resident did not respond, the man was seen looking at his front door. He proceeded to walk over to the door, placed one of the packages inside his coat and walked out. He showed the camera footage to his neighbors and was able to identify the man as Easton. He said the package had cologne that was valued at $74.99.
Easton was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for Feb. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 7, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Crystal N. Gondek
Crystal N. Gondek, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Roman Tryntyn Hagans
Roman Tryntyn Hagans, 7100 block of 104th Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC.
Donald Hutchison
Donald Hutchison, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Destiny Monette Martin
Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct.
Traveon M. Martin
Traveon M. Martin, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Michael D. Massey
Michael (aka Antonio Borges) D. Massey, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lucille McClung
Lucille McClung, Waukesha, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Antonio A. Moss Sr.
Antonio A. Moss Sr., 1800 block of Clark Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ruben J. Murry
Ruben J. Murry, 2300 block of Thor Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Jamie S. Sartin
Jamie S. Sartin, 2600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Calvin Rahim Smelley-Moore
Calvin Rahim Smelley-Moore, 600 block of Royal Park Road, Racine, possession of THC.
Robert E. Swanagan
Robert E. Swanagan, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, possession of THC carrying a concealed weapon.
Robert P. Tallman
Robert P. Tallman, 700 block North River Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping.
Juleius D. Taylor
Juleius D. Taylor, 1500 block of North Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gregory A. Washington
Gregory A. Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Laderrius D. Watts
Laderrius D. Watts, 2900 block of Cecelia Park Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffery Deon House
Jeffery Deon House, 1000 block of 11th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Holden J. Rodriguez
Holden J. Rodriguez, 700 block of High Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Heather M. Tauri
Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathan C. Goldsmith
Nathan C. Goldsmith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, battery by prisoners.