Criminal charges for alleged porch pirate in Racine accused of stealing package of cologne

On Jan. 22, the investigator spoke with the man and said that numerous packages had been delivered to his front door on Dec. 10 and an unknown man entered the shared entryway and tried to make contact with the lower resident. When the resident did not respond, the man was seen looking at his front door. He proceeded to walk over to the door, placed one of the packages inside his coat and walked out. He showed the camera footage to his neighbors and was able to identify the man as Easton. He said the package had cologne that was valued at $74.99.