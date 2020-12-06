Criminal charges follow after Racine man allegedly throws broken piece of door into another man's abdomen

RACINE — A 19-year-old from Racine is facing charges after he allegedly threw a piece of wood from a broken door into another man's abdomen, forcing him to be hospitalized, during a fight.
Caleb B. Matsen, 19, of the 600 block of Belmont Avenue, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer was sent to Belmont Avenue for a report of an assault.
Upon arrival, the officer found a man was standing in the living room with a piece of wood protruding from his abdomen with blood on his abdomen and the floor. The back door was damaged with there being several pieces of broken wood.
The victim was taken to the hospital and told the officer that he got into an argument with Matsen. The man said Matsen hit him in the back and then he told Matsen to leave. Matsen then kicked in the door. The victim grabbed a golf club and told Matsen to leave or he would hit him, and then Matsen grabbed a piece of the splintered wood and threw it at him, piercing his abdomen.
Matsen said he kicked in the door out of anger and threw the piece of wood at the victim because he thought he was going to hit him with the golf club.
Matsen was given a $2,500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Olivia L Agnew
Olivia L Agnew, New Berlin, Wisconsin, possession of THC, failure to install ignition interlock device.
William R Bassler
William (aka Creeper Bassler) R Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possess with intent to abuse hazardous substance, obstructing an officer.
Caleb B Matsen
Caleb B Matsen, 600 block of Belmont Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony L Neely
Anthony L Neely, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Tyler J Spatafora
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tyler J Spatafora, 1000 block of Jackson Place, Mount Pleasant, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Danale Delaney Bostick
Danale Delaney Bostick, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
