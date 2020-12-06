 Skip to main content
Criminal charges follow after Racine man allegedly throws broken piece of door into another man's abdomen
RACINE — A 19-year-old from Racine is facing charges after he allegedly threw a piece of wood from a broken door into another man's abdomen, forcing him to be hospitalized, during a fight.

Caleb Matsen

Matsen

Caleb B. Matsen, 19, of the 600 block of Belmont Avenue, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was sent to Belmont Avenue for a report of an assault. 

Upon arrival, the officer found a man was standing in the living room with a piece of wood protruding from his abdomen with blood on his abdomen and the floor. The back door was damaged with there being several pieces of broken wood.

The victim was taken to the hospital and told the officer that he got into an argument with Matsen. The man said Matsen hit him in the back and then he told Matsen to leave. Matsen then kicked in the door. The victim grabbed a golf club and told Matsen to leave or he would hit him, and then Matsen grabbed a piece of the splintered wood and threw it at him, piercing his abdomen. 

Matsen said he kicked in the door out of anger and threw the piece of wood at the victim because he thought he was going to hit him with the golf club.

Matsen was given a $2,500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

