RACINE — The home where a fatal shooting occurred Wednesday night has been identified.

Crime scene tape was seen Thursday morning hung in front of the porch at 1207 Center St. — a two-story home on the southeast corner of the intersection of 12th and Center streets. At least one Racine Police Department vehicle remained in front of the home.

A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the home at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Racine Police confirmed. One man in handcuffs was seen being led away from the scene just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, before he was driven away in a police vehicle.

It is still unknown what led up to the shooting. Racine Police have not released the identity of the victim as of Thursday morning.

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

