RACINE — The home where a fatal shooting occurred Wednesday night has been identified.
Crime scene tape was seen Thursday morning hung in front of the porch at 1207 Center St. — a two-story home on the southeast corner of the intersection of 12th and Center streets. At least one Racine Police Department vehicle remained in front of the home.
A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the home at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Racine Police confirmed. One man in handcuffs was seen being led away from the scene just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, before he was driven away in a police vehicle.
It is still unknown what led up to the shooting. Racine Police have not released the identity of the victim as of Thursday morning.
Today's mugshots: May 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roosevelt Allen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roosevelt Allen, Irma, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property.
Catrina M. Bell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Catrina M. Bell, 4500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Joseph Davis
Joseph Davis, Mount Pleasant, financial transaction card (fraudulent use greater than $10,000), felony personal identity theft, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trinity M. Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trinity M. Jones, 1300 block of Erie Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Leonard Ray Ledoux
Leonard Ray Ledoux, 5100 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, theft, misdemeanor battery.
Joe Mendoza
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joe Mendoza, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft.
Yolanda S. Williams
Yolanda S. Williams, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, intentionally abuse resident, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bianca Lattice Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bianca Lattice Wilson, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, receiving stolen property (between $5,000 and $10,000).
Edgar Gabriel Armendariz
Edgar Gabriel Armendariz, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Michael G. Ashford
Michael G. Ashford, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Kent L. Burns Jr.
Kent L. Burns Jr., 2200 block of William Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Capriella L. Davis
Capriella L. Davis, 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Victoria E. Rash
Victoria E. Rash, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Efrain De Jesus Rivera
Efrain De Jesus Rivera, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine.
