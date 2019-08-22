Crashes spike in I-94 work zone, traffic stops 'unsafe for everyone involved'

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“Well, an ideal situation would be to shut the freeway down and build it all at one time with no traffic on it, but we don’t have that option …This is the best option for the existing space and constraints that we have.” Michael Pyritz, WisDOT spokesman Quote

"The interstate system (in Racine County) is 12 miles southbound and 12 miles northbound. That’s a total of 24 miles of interstate. Our deputies currently only have 6/10 of 1 mile to make a traffic stop safely. The rest of those areas are under construction and it’s unsafe to make a traffic stop in the construction zone. So although citation numbers are down, I firmly believe our deputies are doing a fantastic job with what they have to work with." Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling Quote

“I think if there was a perfect answer, the State of Wisconsin would have come up with it. We’ve definitely learned during this construction process that it’s deadly to — we’re so busy, there’s so much traffic from the state line up to Milwaukee — that reducing it down to two lanes, or even three lanes now … without emergency shoulders, is a problem.” David Beth, Kenosha County sheriff Quote

Crashes By the Numbers: Racine County From 2010-17, there were an average of 203.8 crashes per year along I-94 in Racine County, records show. In 2018 — the year the construction began in Racine County — the crash total was 444, a 117.8% increase over the average of the eight prior years. Through June this year, there were already 215 crashes. Of the 1,897 crashes on I-94 in Racine County since Jan. 1, 2010, 492 — or 25.9% — of them have been since May 2018 alone, roughly when crews first started working on the interstate.

Crashses by the Numbers: Kenosha County From Highway 142 to the Racine-Kenosha county line, crashes in 2018 almost tripled over the 2010-17 average. The 2010-17 average was 45.5 crashes per year; in 2018, there were 136, good for a 198.9% increase. The 2019 total through June was 49, already above the annual average before construction. Of the 549 crashes in that zone since Jan. 1, 2010, 150 — or 27.3% — of them have been since May 2018.

Crashes by the Numbers: Milwaukee County From the Racine-Milwaukee county line to College Avenue, crashes in 2018 more than doubled over the 2010-17 average. The 2010-17 average was 108.4 crashes. In 2018, there were 253, a 133% increase. The 2019 total through June was 206, putting the year on an alarming pace. Of the 1,326 crashes in that zone since Jan. 1, 2010, 391 — or 29.5% — have been since May 2018.