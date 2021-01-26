Crashes, including jackknifed semi in Kenosha County forcing backup into Illinois, reported along Interstate

Numerous crashes have been reported along the Interstate in southeastern Wisconsin amid the snowstorm that arrived Tuesday morning.

There's a jackknifed semitruck that crashed with another semi near Highway 158 in Kenosha County, just west of the Kenosha Regional Airport, that was still stuck at 9:45 a.m. That crash led to a long backup with all lanes of westbound I-94 closed as of 10 a.m.

Traffic from that crash was being diverted as far south as Illinois.

Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said the Wisconsin State Patrol was handling the latter crash investigation. Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha Fire Department ambulances were called to the scene, but the KFD unit was released from the scene without transporting anyone at 9:09 a.m.

Another Kenosha County crash was reported near Highway 50 after 6 a.m., but was cleared by 9 a.m.

Crashes causing lane closures were also reported on I-41 in Waukesha County and in Milwaukee County because of another jackknifed semi. Other Interstate crashes were reported in Jefferson County, Oak Creek and Fox Point.