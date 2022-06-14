Crash, explosions east of Union Grove

YORKVILLE — A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.

The extent of injuries and cause of the crash is unknown at the time.

Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, said she heard "One huge explosion, then seven or eight smaller ones" at around 10:45 a.m.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to "please avoid the area." Highway 11 is expected to be shut down east of Union Grove and west of the interstate "for an extended period of time," the Sheriff's Office said.

This story will be updated.

