Crash, explosions east of Union Grove

YORKVILLE — A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.
The extent of injuries and cause of the crash is unknown at the time.
Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, said she heard "One huge explosion, then seven or eight smaller ones" at around 10:45 a.m.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to "please avoid the area." Highway 11 is expected to be shut down east of Union Grove and west of the interstate "for an extended period of time," the Sheriff's Office said.
At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine's south side; the scene wasn't investigated for another 12 hours "due to the call volume" at the time.
Smoke billows from a crash that occurred on Highway 11 about midway between Union Grove and Interstate 94. This photo was taken from the parking lot of a business about 3¾ miles east-by-northeast of the crash.