MOUNT PLEASANT — A vehicle crash on Highway 20 at 7 a.m. Saturday near the East Frontage Road closed all eastbound lanes from there to International Drive, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

As of 9:15 a.m. the Racine County dispatch center said that stretch apparently had not been reopened, nor had the DOT reported it to be clear.

The number of vehicles involved was not immediately available.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

