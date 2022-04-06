CPD: Driver injured after colliding with vehicle that failed to yield right of way

CALEDONIA — One person sustained minor injuries and a Toyota RAV4 went 120 feet into a muddy farm field after colliding with a Nissan Sentra that failed to yield the right of way, the Caledonia Police Department reported in a news release.

The crash occurred at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Four Mile Road and Highway H (Howell Road), CPD reported.

According to police: The operator of the RAV4 was traveling north on Highway H and had the right of way. The Sentra was traveling west on Four Mile Road. The driver of the Sentra stopped at the stop sign initially, but then failed to yield when the RAV4 was headed her way.

The stop sign on Four Mile Road has a sign posted with it stating that vehicles on Highway H do not stop.

CPD Day Shift Patrol Sgt. Jim Gardiner said the RAV4 driver was an older man who had to be carried out of the field and taken to the hospital by Caledonia Rescue. He sustained minor injuries.

The Sentra driver, an Illinois resident, was unharmed. There were no signs of impairment for either driver, Gardiner said.

Both cars were towed. A citation was issued to the Sentra driver for failure to yield to a stop sign.

