COVID, jail not sharing information has made attorneys less willing to work as public defenders

Nationwide, about two of every three defendants gets a public defender, another 13% get assigned a private attorney, and fewer than one in five actually hire a private attorney, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

The already slow-moving court system has slowed considerably since the start of the pandemic, locally and nationwide.

Part of the reason for that in Racine County is that, if a jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19; has come into contact with someone who has tested positive; or come into contact with someone who is suspected to have contracted COVID-19, then that inmate is unable to go to court in person or meet face to face with their attorney. That can lead to more court delays.

Now, citing privacy laws, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office (which operates the County Jail) has not been sharing COVID-19 testing information with attorneys — although the jail confirmed to The Journal Times that there were 18 active cases inside the jail on Oct. 9. Still, public defenders and private attorneys have been unable to get up-to-date information about cases within the jail.