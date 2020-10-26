COVID, jail not sharing information has made attorneys less willing to work as public defenders

RACINE — It’s no secret that Racine County in particular and Wisconsin in general suffer from a long-standing shortage of public defenders.
The coronavirus pandemic has worsened the problem. And the head of the local Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office says that the Racine County Jail not sharing COVID-19 data from within the jail has only added to slowdowns.
Public defenders are assigned to defend men and women who cannot afford a lawyer. When public defender’s offices are overloaded and unable to take on new cases, private attorneys are hired to defend clients, and they are often paid more than public defenders to do it.
“Private bar attorneys take cases from the public defender’s office (when there) are conflicts with our office,” Adrienne Moore, regional attorney manager for the Racine Region of the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office, explained in an email.
But the system still has holes. In July 2019 for example, three people accused of kidnapping a Racine Wells Fargo Bank employee didn’t have any representation for nearly a month after being charged, despite the local public defender’s office making 121 calls to try to find an attorney for each of them.
When such slowdowns happen, cases can drag for months longer than expected, which can then lead to people being locked up in jail longer than expected.
One problem is that public defenders are paid considerably less than typical defense attorneys. Private attorneys who took on public defenders’ cases in Wisconsin were (until this year) paid $40 an hour, one of the lowest rates nationwide. That rate was raised to $70 an hour in the most recently passed state budget.
Still, some public defenders — depending on their education, certification and years of experience — don’t even make the equivalent $40 an hour.
Public defenders also have less freedom to choose their own cases, a level of independence that’s enticing for private attorneys.
Now, on top of all that, fear of the coronavirus has made filling gaps even more difficult.
Racine County’s Public Defender’s Office has 15 attorneys on staff, all of whom had their time stretched thin before the pandemic, defending nearly all county defendants who don’t have the resources to pay for an attorney themselves. Moore, in addition to being the manager of the office, also takes on cases.
Nationwide, about two of every three defendants gets a public defender, another 13% get assigned a private attorney, and fewer than one in five actually hire a private attorney, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
The already slow-moving court system has slowed considerably since the start of the pandemic, locally and nationwide.
Part of the reason for that in Racine County is that, if a jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19; has come into contact with someone who has tested positive; or come into contact with someone who is suspected to have contracted COVID-19, then that inmate is unable to go to court in person or meet face to face with their attorney. That can lead to more court delays.
Now, citing privacy laws, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office (which operates the County Jail) has not been sharing COVID-19 testing information with attorneys — although the jail confirmed to The Journal Times that there were 18 active cases inside the jail on Oct. 9. Still, public defenders and private attorneys have been unable to get up-to-date information about cases within the jail.
“I would like to feel like someone would contact us and say ‘Hey, you came in contact with a COVID-positive person. You should quarantine or you should test’ or something,” Moore said earlier this month, expressing concern about how the jail’s policy relates to her own safety and that of her staff. Moore said she and other public defenders aren’t the only ones worried about that.
“That’s a concern that some private bar (attorneys) have expressed to me as well. This affects us because private bar take a lot of our cases when there’s conflicts,” Moore said. “Because they (the private attorneys) are so concerned about what’s going on in the jail, they have indicated they may not be inclined to take our cases if the clients are located in a jail, which of course hurts the clients and it hurts our agency.”
Wider problems
The slowdown has been felt statewide, although it’s been felt in waves, as different communities experience outbreaks to different degrees at different times.
“We’re worried about our system as a whole,” said Wilson Medina, communications director for Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office. “It’s not just a private bar issue. It’s: How are we going to keep the system going?”
Each court, jail and county court system has dealt with outbreaks differently, some by temporarily shutting down the courts, some by limiting jail visits, others by trying to move forward, albeit with mask wearing and social distancing.
“There are areas where private attorneys may slow down or decline taking on appointments for a while. But so far there hasn’t been necessarily a sustained decrease in (private attorneys) taking appointments. We do have parts in the state where it is more difficult to appoint for reasons that existed pre-pandemic,” said Adam Plotkin, legislative liaison for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office.
“There are hotspots or local flareups, that’s where problems emerge,” Plotkin continued. “We’re trying to make do in the face of a pandemic … it’s almost like putting out fires as they come up.”
The Racine County Jail is the third-biggest facility of its type in the state. Since the beginning of the year, an estimated 5,000 people — from law enforcement to staff to attorneys to inmates — have entered the building. Preventing the novel coronavirus from getting into the jail entirely was a practical impossibility, Capt. Bradley Friend, Racine County’s jail administrator, has said.
