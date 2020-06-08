COVID-19 testing at Horlick next week; DOC testing Racine County correctional faciliites

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Another community testing site for COVID-19 is scheduled for next week at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

The Wisconsin National Guard, in cooperation with the Central Racine County Health Department and City of Racine Health Department, plans to run the site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15-19.

On Friday, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, RHD Administrator, and Margaret Gesner, health officer for CRCHD, strongly recommended that anyone who attended any of the protests or vigils last week get tested, even those without symptoms.

DOC testing correctional facilities

The National Guard is conducting COVID-19 tests on all staff and inmates this week at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, 1501 Albert St.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is in the midst of a weekslong effort to test every inmate and staff member at all of its facilities.