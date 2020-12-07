COVID-19 outbreak at Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility

At a motion hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Friday, Judge Mary K. Wagner said she was forced to reschedule because one of the three defendants was in custody at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.

That whole facility was on lockdown, she said, due to a coronavirus outbreak. She said the prison was not about to appear remotely for the hearing because of the lockdown. “They are not moving anyone,” Wagner said.

The facility at 1501 Albert St., where more than 350 juvenile offenders from around the state are currently incarcerated, has reported its first COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, there were two confirmed active cases, the first of which was reported Nov. 18. On Dec. 1, mass testing was performed there. As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed cases was 13, all of which were considered active, according to the Department of Corrections.

