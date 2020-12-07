COVID-19 outbreak at Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility

At a motion hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Friday, Judge Mary K. Wagner said she was forced to reschedule because one of the three defendants was in custody at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.
That whole facility was on lockdown, she said, due to a coronavirus outbreak. She said the prison was not about to appear remotely for the hearing because of the lockdown. “They are not moving anyone,” Wagner said.
The facility at 1501 Albert St., where more than 350 juvenile offenders from around the state are currently incarcerated, has reported its first COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, there were two confirmed active cases, the first of which was reported Nov. 18. On Dec. 1, mass testing was performed there. As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed cases was 13, all of which were considered active, according to the Department of Corrections.
A total of 576 tests had been performed at the facility. The Department of Corrections’ public dashboard, which tracks cases active and past at each of its state-run facilities, does not differentiate between tests performed among inmates and staff. When asked if it was known how the coronavirus entered the facility, a DOC spokesman replied in an email: “I do not want to speculate. It is a highly contagious virus, which makes it difficult to determine a source.”
Due to the outbreak, “video visitation and court appearances have been temporarily postponed and are scheduled to resume Dec. 7,” the spokesman said. “Given the small amount of positive tests that came back recently, leadership at the institution is being very cautious, and is limiting movement and quarantining everyone in their cells as they conduct a deep cleaning of the institution and move those who tested positive into isolation.”
The coronavirus has slowed many aspects of the American legal system to a halt as outbreaks at correctional facilities force widespread delays in court cases.
In Racine County, jury trials were suspended starting Oct. 30 due to the spread, sparking concerns about whether suspects were actually getting a speedy trial.
