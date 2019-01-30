Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine County Courthouse

The Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Extremely low temperatures and snowstorms have shut down much of southeastern Wisconsin this week, including county buildings such as the Racine County Courthouse.

The courthouse was closed Monday and Wednesday and is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday. But what happens to the already jam-packed court schedule when the courthouse closes?

Racine Clerk of Circuit Court Sam Christensen said closings such as these have happened before, but not in very recent memory.

In anticipation of the possibility of the county buildings being shut down, Christensen said that the judges were clearing their calendars.

“They are really aware that we have some vulnerable citizens involved with cases, and we want people to be safe,” Christensen said Tuesday. “Weather the next couple of days is going to be very dangerous.”

Christensen said his staff is working to reschedule cases and plans to send out notices for the new dates. The majority of cases, he said, should be rescheduled to a new date during the next several weeks.

People with court cases originally scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday morning are encouraged to check the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website at wcca.wicourts.gov for their new court dates.

Affected individuals can also call or email the court next week, as there will likely be a large number of phone calls Thursday or Friday. “Waiting until next week to call will make getting through easier,” Christensen said.

Traffic court can be reached at TRCourt@RacineCounty.com. For general questions, email rcclerkofcourts@racinecounty.com.

Racine municipal court

The City of Racine Municipal Court is also closed until 1 p.m. Thursday; however, Municipal Judge Rebecca Mason said there were no cases on the calendar for Wednesday.

Mason said defendants who are not able to make it to court on Thursday are encouraged to call the municipal court clerk at 262-636-9263 and reschedule.

