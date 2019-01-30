RACINE — Extremely low temperatures and snowstorms have shut down much of southeastern Wisconsin this week, including county buildings such as the Racine County Courthouse.
The courthouse was closed Monday and Wednesday and is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday. But what happens to the already jam-packed court schedule when the courthouse closes?
Racine Clerk of Circuit Court Sam Christensen said closings such as these have happened before, but not in very recent memory.
In anticipation of the possibility of the county buildings being shut down, Christensen said that the judges were clearing their calendars.
“They are really aware that we have some vulnerable citizens involved with cases, and we want people to be safe,” Christensen said Tuesday. “Weather the next couple of days is going to be very dangerous.”
Christensen said his staff is working to reschedule cases and plans to send out notices for the new dates. The majority of cases, he said, should be rescheduled to a new date during the next several weeks.
People with court cases originally scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday morning are encouraged to check the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website at wcca.wicourts.gov for their new court dates.
Affected individuals can also call or email the court next week, as there will likely be a large number of phone calls Thursday or Friday. “Waiting until next week to call will make getting through easier,” Christensen said.
Traffic court can be reached at TRCourt@RacineCounty.com. For general questions, email rcclerkofcourts@racinecounty.com.
Racine municipal court
The City of Racine Municipal Court is also closed until 1 p.m. Thursday; however, Municipal Judge Rebecca Mason said there were no cases on the calendar for Wednesday.
Mason said defendants who are not able to make it to court on Thursday are encouraged to call the municipal court clerk at 262-636-9263 and reschedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.