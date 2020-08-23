Court updates: Washington-Caldwell teacher sentenced, Linda LaRoche requests trial, Tyson Fettes in court Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — For several months, many American court systems had been largely shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has reopened for the most part and cases have been moving through the system. Here is a look at three high-profile cases:

Spiegelhoff

A former Washington-Caldwell School teacher originally accused of inappropriately touching a child was sentenced to 9 months in jail and 8 years of probation for two counts of exposing a child to harmful materials.

Justin D. Spiegelhoff, 37, of Burlington, was initially charged with felony second-degree assault of a child. According to the original criminal complaint, the victim said that she was asked to grab something in the school’s kiln room when Spiegelhoff came up behind her, touched her breasts, played with her bra, kissed her and put his hand down the back of her pants. She also said he took off his shirt to show her his tattoos.

Spiegelhoff reportedly spent extra time with the victim, meeting with her one on one. He also allegedly wrote the girl notes and gave her a necklace.