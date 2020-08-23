Court updates: Washington-Caldwell teacher sentenced, Linda LaRoche requests trial, Tyson Fettes in court Sept. 1

RACINE COUNTY — For several months, many American court systems had been largely shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has reopened for the most part and cases have been moving through the system. Here is a look at three high-profile cases:
Spiegelhoff
A former Washington-Caldwell School teacher originally accused of inappropriately touching a child was sentenced to 9 months in jail and 8 years of probation for two counts of exposing a child to harmful materials.
Justin D. Spiegelhoff, 37, of Burlington, was initially charged with felony second-degree assault of a child. According to the original criminal complaint, the victim said that she was asked to grab something in the school’s kiln room when Spiegelhoff came up behind her, touched her breasts, played with her bra, kissed her and put his hand down the back of her pants. She also said he took off his shirt to show her his tattoos.
Spiegelhoff reportedly spent extra time with the victim, meeting with her one on one. He also allegedly wrote the girl notes and gave her a necklace.
During the trial, phone records showed that 42 phone calls occurred between Spiegelhoff, then 30, and his victim between February 2012 and June 2012. The two reportedly spoke more than 10 hours on the phone, with 31 of the phone calls originating from Spiegelhoff. The conduct reportedly occurred during the 2011-12 school year at Washington-Caldwell, a K-8 school located on Highway 164 in the Tichigan area of the Town of Waterford.
In February, he accepted a deal extended by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, pleading no contest to two felony counts of exposing a child to harmful materials. He was sentenced in June to 9 months in jail and two consecutive sentences of four years of probation.
If he violates his probation, he could face 18 months of incarceration and two years of extended supervision.
LaRoche requests trial
Linda Sue LaRoche — the woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Schroeder in 1999 and dumping her body in a Raymond field — has acquired an attorney and requested a jury trial for her case.
LaRoche appeared in court six times without representation. She was arrested Nov. 5 in Florida and had told the court she had been trying to sell her home in order to finance her defense. On May 22, Laura Walker was appointed to represent her.
At a status conference on Monday, LaRoche requested her case go to trial. It has been tentatively scheduled to start Feb. 8. Her next status conference is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Before LaRoche was charged, Schroeder had been known only as “Jane Doe” for 20 years. According to an investigation led by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Schroeder had been living with LaRoche as a nanny for about five years. But LaRoche had become abusive during that time, according to investigators, and subsequently caused the death of Schroeder.
The break in the case came after someone in Florida told authorities they had heard LaRoche talking about having killed someone decades ago in Illinois, where she lived with her family and Schroeder.
LaRoche is currently being held in the Racine County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Fettes' case advances in Illinois
The case of former Racine County Register of Deeds Tyson Fettes, who was arrested in Rockford, Ill., for soliciting a prostitute as part of a sex-trafficking operation, is still working its way through court.
Fettes is one of 27 men and one woman who were charged in connection to the sex-trafficking operation uncovered in Rockford. According to Winnebago County court records, he attended a hearing on June 30 but his hearings on April 22 and July 1 were canceled.
His next scheduled status hearing is at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the Winnebago County Courthouse.
