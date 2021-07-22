Court tosses case for lack of evidence, rather than on First Amendment grounds

“There’s no crime,” he said. “There’s been no evidence to show that a crime has been committed here — certainly not intimidating a witness.”

While the defendant uploaded the video to his social media, he did not identify the witness, may not have known the witness, and did not tag them when the video was posted, Kostal said.

Further, Kostal noted the state provided no evidence the individual was actually a witness to a crime, or to what crime they were a witness.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica H. Lynott countered that as a result of Lang’s actions in uploading the video, a witness was threatened.

She pointed out Lang zoomed in on the face of the person talking to Nuttall, zoomed in on their car, and posted the video online.

“As a result of his own video, threats were made to that individual,” Lynott said.

0:23 Permitless Gun Carrying Becomes Legal In 3 States Thursday marks a new era for gun owners in a handful of states. Beginning July 1, permitless carry in Iowa, Tennessee and Wyoming will be lega…

Lynott attempted to argue that Nuttall also experienced suspicious activity because he believed someone had followed him out of the park, but Kostal countered there were no charges relating to Nuttall, so that information was irrelevant.

Court cases