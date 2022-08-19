Court-appointed physician supports special plea; DA's Office to get second opinion

RACINE — A court-appointed physician has determined there is evidence to support a plea of not guilty by reason of mental defect in the case of the barber who shot and killed a client outside of a Mount Pleasant salon.

Judge Robert Repischak announced the physician’s decision in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.

However, the Racine County District Attorney's Office indicated they intend to seek a second opinion — even if the DA's Office, and thus Racine County taxpayers, have to pay for it from its own budget.

Tamir Lenard Williams, 33, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease to first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of Andre Sandoval, who was 21 years old at the time of his death.

The defendant allegedly told investigators that Sandoval refused to pay for a haircut at Angel’s Beauty Salon on Aug. 28, 2021.

The allegations are that Williams followed Sandoval outside and shot him in the back of the head after Sandoval allegedly refused to pay for the haircut for unspecified reasons.

Physician's report

Repischak said the report from the court-appointed physician indicated she evaluated the defendant, the accompanying materials and was in support of the defendant’s special plea.

The document is not public information and no details from it were released.

Barry Braatz, assistant district attorney, said the state wanted a second opinion as the statutes allowed for up to three physicians to examine the defendant and testify at trial.

Gregory Holdahl, assistant public defender, opposed a second examination, said there was nothing to reconsider and that a second exam would just be redundant.

The attorney added if prosecutors did seek a second evaluation, they should pay for it from their own budget.

Braatz indicated the DA’s Office was prepared to pay for the second evaluation. Repischak agreed the DA’s Office would have to pay and said, “The county has already paid for one.”

A status hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. on October 7.

Defense

The plea of not guilty by reason of mental defect, commonly called the insanity defense, allows the defendant to argue that due to a mental defect or a psychotic episode, they could not distinguish right from wrong or conform their behavior in consideration of the law at the time the crime occurred.

The insanity defense has been in the news lately as Darrell Brooks Jr. — the person who is accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six and injuring dozens — also intends to pursue an insanity defense.

An insanity plea shifts the burden of the case from the state to the defense. That is, the defense must prove there was a mental defect or disease, and as a result, the defendant was not responsible for their actions.

Not guilty by reason of mental defect is different than competency. A person is deemed competent to stand trial when they are able to understand the proceedings, the charges against them and to participate in their own defense.

In this case, Williams was initially found not competent to stand trial and was ordered to be transferred in January 2022 for treatment to the Mendota Mental Health Institute, one of two psychiatric hospitals operated by the state.

There he received treatment and, in April 2022, the suspension on the case was lifted.

In June, the defendant changed his plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease.