 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
KILLING OF ANDRE SANDOVAL | INSANITY PLEA SOUGHT

Court-appointed physician supports special plea; DA's Office to get second opinion

  • 0
Tamir Williams is escorted into Racine County Circuit Court

Tamir Williams, 34, is shown arriving to Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to the 2021 shooting death of Andre Sandoval, who was 21 years old at the time of his death.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — A court-appointed physician has determined there is evidence to support a plea of not guilty by reason of mental defect in the case of the barber who shot and killed a client outside of a Mount Pleasant salon.

Judge Robert Repischak announced the physician’s decision in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.

However, the Racine County District Attorney's Office indicated they intend to seek a second opinion — even if the DA's Office, and thus Racine County taxpayers, have to pay for it from its own budget.

Andre Joanni Sandoval

Sandoval

Tamir Lenard Williams, 33, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease to first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of Andre Sandoval, who was 21 years old at the time of his death.

The defendant allegedly told investigators that Sandoval refused to pay for a haircut at Angel’s Beauty Salon on Aug. 28, 2021.

People are also reading…

The allegations are that Williams followed Sandoval outside and shot him in the back of the head after Sandoval allegedly refused to pay for the haircut for unspecified reasons.

Physician's report 

Repischak said the report from the court-appointed physician indicated she evaluated the defendant, the accompanying materials and was in support of the defendant’s special plea.

The document is not public information and no details from it were released.

Barry Braatz, assistant district attorney, said the state wanted a second opinion as the statutes allowed for up to three physicians to examine the defendant and testify at trial.

Gregory Holdahl, assistant public defender, opposed a second examination, said there was nothing to reconsider and that a second exam would just be redundant.

Gregory Holdahl and Tamir Williams

At left, Gregory Holdahl, assistant public defender, represents Tamir Williams.

The attorney added if prosecutors did seek a second evaluation, they should pay for it from their own budget.

Braatz indicated the DA’s Office was prepared to pay for the second evaluation. Repischak agreed the DA’s Office would have to pay and said, “The county has already paid for one.”

A status hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. on October 7.

Defense

The plea of not guilty by reason of mental defect, commonly called the insanity defense, allows the defendant to argue that due to a mental defect or a psychotic episode, they could not distinguish right from wrong or conform their behavior in consideration of the law at the time the crime occurred.

The insanity defense has been in the news lately as Darrell Brooks Jr. — the person who is accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six and injuring dozens — also intends to pursue an insanity defense.

An insanity plea shifts the burden of the case from the state to the defense. That is, the defense must prove there was a mental defect or disease, and as a result, the defendant was not responsible for their actions.

Not guilty by reason of mental defect is different than competency. A person is deemed competent to stand trial when they are able to understand the proceedings, the charges against them and to participate in their own defense.

Tamir Williams is escorted from court

Tamir Williams, 34, is shown leaving the courtroom after Friday's hearing in which the Racine County District Attorney's Office indicated it would be seeking a second opinion to the one from the court-appointed physician who determined there was evidence to support the defendant's plea of not guilty by reason of mental defect.

In this case, Williams was initially found not competent to stand trial and was ordered to be transferred in January 2022 for treatment to the Mendota Mental Health Institute, one of two psychiatric hospitals operated by the state.

There he received treatment and, in April 2022, the suspension on the case was lifted.

In June, the defendant changed his plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea's arms exports grow, thanks to Ukraine war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News