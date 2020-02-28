Court 'admonishes' Linda LaRoche for case delays

RACINE — Linda Sue LaRoche, the woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder in 1999 and hiding her corpse in Raymond, was admonished Thursday after she appeared in court for the fourth time without an attorney, causing a delay in the case.

During 64-year-old LaRoche’s last court appearance on Feb. 6, she said that she had found an attorney to represent her, but needed time to sell her home before the case could move forward.

On Thursday, LaRoche confirmed that she sold her house so she could hire an attorney, but said she needed an additional 45 days for the closing to go through.

“Defendant has spoken to two attorneys and names them on the record,” court records note. “Defendant says that neither attorney will start work without a down payment.”

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch admonished LaRoche and said that she must hire an attorney who will start working on her case “immediately,” court records indicate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaRoche, who was living in Florida at the time of her arrest, is not eligible for a public defender. She is currently being held in the Racine County Jail on a $500,000 bond.