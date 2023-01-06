 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Couple charged in Christmas shooting at AD Petroleum

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine couple has been charged in the Christmas shooting at AD Petroleum.

The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene and cellphone data shows that in the months before the attack, he was in the area of the victims' home multiple times, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.The affidavit written by Brett Payne, a police corporal in Moscow, Idaho, was made public minutes before Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminal justice doctoral student at nearby Washington State University, was due to appear in court after being extradited Wednesday from Pennsylvania, where his parents live and where he was arrested.He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the Nov. 13 attack.According to the newly unsealed court documents, traces of DNA from a lone male later determined to be Kohberger were found on the button of a leather knife sheath found in the rental home where the victims were killed. The sheath had a U.S. Marine Corps insignia on it, though there's no record of Kohberger having served in the military.A woman who also lived at the house told police that she awoke to the sound of crying during the predawn attack and opened her bedroom door to find a masked man dressed in black, according to the court filing.She said she stood in "frozen shock" as the man, whom she didn't recognize, walked past her and toward a glass sliding door, the police investigator wrote. She then went back into her room and locked the door.SEE MORE: Man Charged In University Student Killings Arrives In IdahoSurveillance footage captured near the home showed a white sedan later identified as a Hyundai Elantra drove by the home three times in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, returning a fourth time at about 4:04 a.m. The car was next spotted on surveillance cameras leaving King Road 16 minutes later "at a high rate of speed," Payne wrote. The same car was later spotted on a different camera headed toward Pullman.Meanwhile, location data from Kohberger's cellphone showed he had traveled to the area of the victims' residence at least a dozen times between late June and the night of the killings, authorities said. Investigators haven't disclosed a possible motive or said whether they think Kohberger knew any of the victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania last week and agreed to be extradited to Idaho. His attorney in Pennsylvania, Monroe County chief public defender Jason LaBar, said Kohberger was eager to be exonerated and described him as "an ordinary guy." He said Kohberger would be represented by the chief public defender in Idaho's Kootenai County once in the state.Police had released few details about the investigation and a magistrate judge has issued a sweeping gag order barring attorneys, law enforcement agencies and other officials from discussing the case.SEE MORE: Family Of Idaho Slaying Suspect Expresses Sympathy, SupportThe nighttime attack at the home near the University of Idaho campus spread fear in Moscow and the surrounding area, as authorities seemed stumped by the brutal stabbings. Investigators appeared to make a breakthrough, however, after searching for a white sedan that was seen around the time of the killings and analyzing DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.Investigators have said they were still searching for a motive and the weapon used in the attack.The bodies of Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington, were found Nov. 13 at the rental home where the women lived. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he had been visiting the house that night.Latah County prosecutors have said they believe Kohberger broke into the victims' home intending to commit murder.Although Moscow police have been tightlipped about the investigation, authorities last month asked the public for help finding a white sedan that was seen near the scene of the crime specifically, a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Tips poured in and investigators soon announced they were sifting through a pool of around 20,000 potential vehicles.Meanwhile, Kohberger apparently stayed in Pullman, Washington, through the end of the semester at WSU. Then he drove across country to his parents' home in Pennsylvania, accompanied by his father. They were in a white Elantra.While driving through Indiana, Kohberger was pulled over twice on the same day first by a Hancock County Sheriff's deputy and a few minutes later by an Indiana state trooper.Additional reporting by The Associated Press. 
Nathaniel Alexander

Alexander

Nathaniel J. Alexander, 39, of the 1600 block of Grand Avenue, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm.

Sherell Gamble

Gamble

Sherell M. Gamble, 38, also of the 1600 block of Grand Ave., was charged with a felony count of harboring or aiding a felon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 25, an officer was inside the COP House at 1917 16th St. when he heard a gunshot outside.

The officer ran outside and located a man running from the scene. He said he was across the street at AD Petroleum and tried to talk to a woman at the gas station. The woman told him her boyfriend was in a vehicle, and then the boyfriend got out and shot at him.

People are also reading…

Officers examined the parking lot and found one spent .40 caliber casing in the northeast corner of the lot. A bullet hole was found in the front windshield of a parked police car.

A detective spoke with an AD Petroleum clerk who provided surveillance video. It showed the man speaking to a woman wearing a letterman’s jacket. The woman gestured to a dark Chevy Equinox, and a man wearing a letterman’s jacket with “EASY LIFE” on the shoulders exited the vehicle. The three argued and the man shoved the victim to the ground and pulled out a gun. He pointed it at the man and shot once at him. The man and woman got back in the car and fled.

An officer was able to identify the male suspect as Alexander based on prior contacts. Records showed that Alexander drove the same Equinox which belonged to his fiancé, Gamble. Photos from social media posts were able to identify the woman suspect as Gamble.

On Tuesday, officers detained Alexander and Gamble at their residence at the 1600 block of Grand Ave. A search of the residence found the letterman jackets that were worn at the scene of the crime as well as gun magazines and ammunition.

Alexander was given a $25,000 cash bond and Gamble was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Alexander has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11 and Gamble has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to an alleged assault in progress at the 1100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. It was advised a man had stabbed another man in the back and then ran upstairs to hide.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News