Couple charged in Christmas shooting at AD Petroleum

RACINE — A Racine couple has been charged in the Christmas shooting at AD Petroleum.

Nathaniel J. Alexander, 39, of the 1600 block of Grand Avenue, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm.

Sherell M. Gamble, 38, also of the 1600 block of Grand Ave., was charged with a felony count of harboring or aiding a felon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 25, an officer was inside the COP House at 1917 16th St. when he heard a gunshot outside.

The officer ran outside and located a man running from the scene. He said he was across the street at AD Petroleum and tried to talk to a woman at the gas station. The woman told him her boyfriend was in a vehicle, and then the boyfriend got out and shot at him.

Officers examined the parking lot and found one spent .40 caliber casing in the northeast corner of the lot. A bullet hole was found in the front windshield of a parked police car.

A detective spoke with an AD Petroleum clerk who provided surveillance video. It showed the man speaking to a woman wearing a letterman’s jacket. The woman gestured to a dark Chevy Equinox, and a man wearing a letterman’s jacket with “EASY LIFE” on the shoulders exited the vehicle. The three argued and the man shoved the victim to the ground and pulled out a gun. He pointed it at the man and shot once at him. The man and woman got back in the car and fled.

An officer was able to identify the male suspect as Alexander based on prior contacts. Records showed that Alexander drove the same Equinox which belonged to his fiancé, Gamble. Photos from social media posts were able to identify the woman suspect as Gamble.

On Tuesday, officers detained Alexander and Gamble at their residence at the 1600 block of Grand Ave. A search of the residence found the letterman jackets that were worn at the scene of the crime as well as gun magazines and ammunition.

Alexander was given a $25,000 cash bond and Gamble was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Alexander has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11 and Gamble has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

