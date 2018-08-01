RACINE — A Racine couple is facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of a merchandise from a local dollar store where one of the them was working.
Luther L. Burkman, 34, of the 1500 block of Maple Street, is charged with felony retail theft, intentionally taking between $500 and $5,000 as a party to a crime, and Naieysha N. Perry, 24, of the same address, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft as a party to a crime and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine Police officer was dispatched to Dollar General, 4111 Durand Ave., and spoke with a store manager who said that on July 9 information was received indicating that Perry, a store employee, stole from the store on July 3 and 4.
The manager reviewed surveillance footage showing that on both days Perry motioned merchandise over the counter as if she was scanning it, but was not. She then bagged the items and charged an unknown male customer $5 for each transaction. The manager provided a detailed list of items Perry bagged, which totaled $1,014.20.
An officer spoke with Perry, who admitted to stealing the items. She said she had a “rough patch” at home and she had her “husband” come in three or four times to collect items like food, drinks, diapers and socks. When police searched Perry, they found a small container with marijuana inside.
It was determined that Perry’s “husband” was in fact her boyfriend — Burkman. When questioned, Burkman denied stealing any items and said he pays for the all the items he buys each time he goes into the store.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Burkman was still in custody, online records show. Burkman’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Perry is no longer in custody, and a pre-trial conference in her case is set for Aug. 23.
I wonder if the Democrat state legislators from our area will write a letter to the DA saying to forgive these people for breaking the law. They are such a good example to the community, and would be missed by their family. And don't forget, it's a terrible crime to separate the law breaking parents from their children. So get with it Dems!! And Racine Coalition, don't forget to warm up the guitar and and burst into a few verses of your favorite chant!!!! We have to save this couple!!
They should never see the light of day again
Dollar General isn’t really a “dollar store”. When it says “dollar store” in the headline, it makes you wonder how the heck someone could get away with (for a time) stealing 1,000 items from the Dollar Store.
What a team, the next Bonnie and Clyde... and i bet they are on Gov't assistance also committing fraud, Racine full of such great people... and then there are these TWO thieves.. you just wish they would stop...but that never happens...and why was she let out?? WHY, did she claim she has kids?? she is more at fault here, she was a bad employee...who was caught! and needs to pay for it..
