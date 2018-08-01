Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RACINE — A Racine couple is facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of a merchandise from a local dollar store where one of the them was working.

Luther L. Burkman, 34, of the 1500 block of Maple Street, is charged with felony retail theft, intentionally taking between $500 and $5,000 as a party to a crime, and Naieysha N. Perry, 24, of the same address, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft as a party to a crime and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Racine Police officer was dispatched to Dollar General, 4111 Durand Ave., and spoke with a store manager who said that on July 9 information was received indicating that Perry, a store employee, stole from the store on July 3 and 4.

The manager reviewed surveillance footage showing that on both days Perry motioned merchandise over the counter as if she was scanning it, but was not. She then bagged the items and charged an unknown male customer $5 for each transaction. The manager provided a detailed list of items Perry bagged, which totaled $1,014.20.

An officer spoke with Perry, who admitted to stealing the items. She said she had a “rough patch” at home and she had her “husband” come in three or four times to collect items like food, drinks, diapers and socks. When police searched Perry, they found a small container with marijuana inside.

It was determined that Perry’s “husband” was in fact her boyfriend — Burkman. When questioned, Burkman denied stealing any items and said he pays for the all the items he buys each time he goes into the store.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Burkman was still in custody, online records show. Burkman’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Perry is no longer in custody, and a pre-trial conference in her case is set for Aug. 23.

