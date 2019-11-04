{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Kenosha couple is facing child-neglect charges after Racine Police allege they sold cocaine out of their car while their 2-year-old child was in the vehicle.

Naadia E. Garcia, 27, and Vaughntille L. Walker, 28, both face numerous felony charges.

Walker is charged with three counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine near a park, one count of manufacturing/delivering marijuana near a park as a party to a crime, two counts of neglecting a child under 6 and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Garcia faces two counts of neglecting a child under 6, one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine as a party to a crime, two counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine near a park as a party to a crime and one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

A citizen working with police reportedly made controlled buys of crack cocaine and cocaine from the couple on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16 in a parking lot about 675 feet from Grand Park, 1651 Grand Ave., according to the criminal complaint. During both transactions, the couple reportedly dealt the drugs from their car and had their 2-year-old child with them.

Garcia was reported to be the driver while Walker was reported to be the dealer.

On Oct. 31, the citizen called Garcia and asked again for cocaine, police said. A Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Garcia and Walker over as they were on their way to the deal, police said.

As Garcia was being booked into Racine County Jail, she was allegedly hiding a bag of 36.5 grams of cocaine inside a body cavity.

Walker made an initial court appearance Friday, during which a $10,000 cash bond was set, records show. His next appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Garcia made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a cash bond was set at $5,000. Her next appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13.

Both remained in custody Racine County Jail as of Monday afternoon, records show.

