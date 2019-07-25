{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — Recent crashes and deaths on Interstate-94 have caused public outcry to crack down on people going above the 60 mph speed limit.

The County Board, along with the state, is providing additional funding to catch speeders in an attempt to get drivers to slow down.

On Tuesday, the County Board approved the transfer of $214,000 within the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to provide additional funding to support enforcement of the speed limit on I-94.

Originally the $214,000 was accepted as a grant from the state in 2018 but an amendment to the Department of Transportation I-94 Transportation Management Plan Agreement allows for the funds to be used for law enforcement.

“This is really a response to the many pleas about the situation on the interstate in our county,” County Board Supervisor Robert Miller of Mount Pleasant said, adding law enforcement in Kenosha and Milwaukee counties will partner with Racine County to enforce the speed limit. “The initial grant for this last year was $127,000 so the state, with this grant is increasing that amount by 169% so I think they are getting the message that we need more enforcement here.”

In anticipation of the grant, Miller said law enforcement has been “beefing up their patrols” and has been issuing more citations.

Supervisor John Wisch of Caledonia said he leaned on state Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, to help provide the additional funding.

“From a personal experience, there’s still work to do,” Wisch said. “However, in Racine County there is a definite pickup in enforcement, which I am much appreciative for.”

Wisch also encouraged his fellow County Board members to “don’t let up, we need to keep (being) vigilant” when it comes to pushing state officials for needs in the county.

The County Board on Tuesday also accepted a $7,475 grant from the state Office of Emergency Management that will go to the South Shore Fire Department to create a hazmat unit.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments