ROCKFORD, Ill. — Former Racine County Register of Deeds Tyson Fettes, who is a Burlington Town supervisor, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday in connection to a sex-trafficking operation that was uncovered in Rockford, Ill., according to Fettes' attorney, Elder Granger.
Last week, Fettes, 33, told The Journal Times of his intent to plead not guilty to the charges. “My intent is to enter pleas of not guilty to all charges against me. I ask that the public withhold judgment until the case is processed through the justice system,” Fettes said in a text last week to The Journal Times. “I’m working closely with my attorney to ensure the facts are all brought to light and a proper result is achieved.”
This week, Fettes and the other 27 alleged involved individuals were formally indicted in Winnebago County, Ill., Circuir Court.
Fettes' attorney said Friday that the indictments were based on vehicles that were parked in parking lots or near the two establishments.
Fettes, is charged with two Class 4 felony counts of patronizing a prostitute and two Class A misdemeanor counts of soliciting a sexual act. As part of the indictment, Fettes was charged with an additional Class 4 felony — entering a place of prostitution with the intent to solicit a sex act.
Between March 9 and May 29, Rockford, Ill., police investigated two lingerie shops there — Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 Seventh St., Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said during a news conference on Aug. 20.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of the owner of Chantilly Lace, 57-year-old Peggy D. Smith, who was charged with 12 counts of promoting a place of prostitution.
During the news conference, Hite Ross read the names and birthdates of 27 men, including Fettes, who were facing charges for soliciting and patronizing prostitutes stemming from two alleged separate encounters with different prostitutes between March 9 and May 23.
In Illinois, Class 4 felonies are punishable with up to one to three years in prison and the maximum sentence for a Class A misdemeanors is up to one year in jail.
If convicted, Fettes would be ineligible to serve on the Burlington Town Board, or any other elected position, according to Wisconsin state law. Town of Burlington officials said Monday that they plan to withhold action until the legal system runs its course.
Fettes is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffery L. Burnette
Jeffery L. Burnette, of the 4000 block of Knoll Place, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Sarah Carvajal
Sarah Carvajal, 1600 block of Mead Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500 and $5,000).
Frank Dayton Edwards
Frank D. Edwards, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Brad R. Londre
Brad R. Londre, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, felony intimidation of a victim, aggravated battery, false imprisonment.
Wayne A. McCurty
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Wayne A. McCurty (a.k.a. Tommie M. Temple), 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500 and $5,000).
Julian I. McWhorter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Julian I. McWhorter, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, substantial battery.
Derick R. Smith
Derick R. Smith, 1300 block of Orange Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams).
Mario L. Tucker
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mario L. Tucker, 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiwontay A. Versey-James
Tiwontay A. Versey-James, 1500 block of Albert Street, Racine, assault by prisoners.
Todd Herman Hartmann
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Todd H. Hartmann, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Joshua A. Jewell
Joshua A. Jewell, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.