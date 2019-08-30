{{featured_button_text}}

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Former Racine County Register of Deeds Tyson Fettes, who is a Burlington Town supervisor, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday in connection to a sex-trafficking operation that was uncovered in Rockford, Ill., according to Fettes' attorney, Elder Granger.

Last week, Fettes, 33, told The Journal Times of his intent to plead not guilty to the charges. “My intent is to enter pleas of not guilty to all charges against me. I ask that the public withhold judgment until the case is processed through the justice system,” Fettes said in a text last week to The Journal Times. “I’m working closely with my attorney to ensure the facts are all brought to light and a proper result is achieved.”

This week, Fettes and the other 27 alleged involved individuals were formally indicted in Winnebago County, Ill., Circuir Court. 

Fettes' attorney said Friday that the indictments were based on vehicles that were parked in parking lots or near the two establishments. 

Fettes, is charged with two Class 4 felony counts of patronizing a prostitute and two Class A misdemeanor counts of soliciting a sexual act. As part of the indictment, Fettes was charged with an additional Class 4 felony — entering a place of prostitution with the intent to solicit a sex act. 

Between March 9 and May 29, Rockford, Ill., police investigated two lingerie shops there — Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 Seventh St., Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said during a news conference on Aug. 20.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of the owner of Chantilly Lace, 57-year-old Peggy D. Smith, who was charged with 12 counts of promoting a place of prostitution.

During the news conference, Hite Ross read the names and birthdates of 27 men, including Fettes, who were facing charges for soliciting and patronizing prostitutes stemming from two alleged separate encounters with different prostitutes between March 9 and May 23.

In Illinois, Class 4 felonies are punishable with up to one to three years in prison and the maximum sentence for a Class A misdemeanors is up to one year in jail.

If convicted, Fettes would be ineligible to serve on the Burlington Town Board, or any other elected position, according to Wisconsin state law. Town of Burlington officials said Monday that they plan to withhold action until the legal system runs its course.

Fettes is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1. 

