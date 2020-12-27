County pushes back against allegations regarding placement of planned juvenile center

Otto would go on to intimate the discussion was driven by politics, saying: “We cannot and will not let politics get in the way of a generational opportunity to improve the lives of our youth and families.”

City location

Otto reiterated the county’s objective to serve families where they are and noted that detention facilities disproportionately impact residents who are low-income and people of color.

During a presentation to the City Council on Dec. 15, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said of the at-risk juveniles served at the current facility who are from Racine County, more than 90% are from the City of Racine.

“We cannot in good faith build a center dedicated to family engagement and healing, while at the same time make it inaccessible to families with transportation challenges or those with later work shifts,” Otto said.

Otto expressed the sincerity of the county to serve the at-risk juveniles of the county, and their families, without hiding them away or shipping them to other counties, out of their own neighborhoods, and far away from their families.

“The bottom line — these are our kids,” Otto added.