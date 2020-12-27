County pushes back against allegations regarding placement of planned juvenile center

RACINE — The county pushed back on allegations of racism Wednesday following the presentation of the controversial plan to build a new facility to serve at-risk juveniles without notifying the surrounding neighborhood of its intention.
Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, expressed concern about the proposal because the decision was made without consideration for the people who live in the neighborhoods adjacent to where the proposed facility would be built.
The county did not directly address the primary issue raised by Alderman Tate; that is, not including input from the neighborhood prior to purchasing the Taylor Avenue property.
However, the county did reiterate its goal of serving juveniles and their families, many of whom are from marginalized communities.
Racine County Human Services Director Hope Otto released a statement defending the county’s actions and denying allegations of racism.
“We were saddened to hear the implication of racism from the alderman, when our efforts to target racial disparities — as well as our extensive outreach to date and many, many other county projects — suggest the opposite,” Otto said.
Otto would go on to intimate the discussion was driven by politics, saying: “We cannot and will not let politics get in the way of a generational opportunity to improve the lives of our youth and families.”
Otto reiterated the county’s objective to serve families where they are and noted that detention facilities disproportionately impact residents who are low-income and people of color.
During a presentation to the City Council on Dec. 15, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said of the at-risk juveniles served at the current facility who are from Racine County, more than 90% are from the City of Racine.
“We cannot in good faith build a center dedicated to family engagement and healing, while at the same time make it inaccessible to families with transportation challenges or those with later work shifts,” Otto said.
Otto expressed the sincerity of the county to serve the at-risk juveniles of the county, and their families, without hiding them away or shipping them to other counties, out of their own neighborhoods, and far away from their families.
“The bottom line — these are our kids,” Otto added.
Otto explained one aspect of the plan is that it gives the county the ability to offer increased access to mental health services by consolidating mental health programs at one location, since there are already the Racine County Human Services Department and Behavioral Health Services Of Racine County are already based across the street at 1717 Taylor Ave. Therefore, residents in the greatest need will have access to critical support.
Racine County received a $40 million grant from the state for the development of the new Racine County Youth Development and Care Center.
The center will serve five counties: Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc, and Washington.
Otto noted the acceptance of the grant had been the work of more than two years of planning and community outreach, including with those who work with at-risk youth in the City of Racine.
It was that outreach, Otto explained, that led the county to decide to place the new facility across the street from the existing facility, where it had been for decades, on the fourth floor of the human services building, which has been described as resembling a prison.
Otto called the new facility “an opportunity to chart a new path forward.”
“We will transform our youth justice program and create a trauma-informed facility that will keep kids close to home and lead to better outcomes for families,” Otto said.
Otto said work on the new facility is ongoing. As part of the process, the county plans to engage the broader community, specifically those affected by the juvenile justice system.
“This input will be important as we move into the next phases, including the facility design and workforce inclusion plan, which we believe will be to the benefit of all involved,” Otto concluded.
Mark Schaaf, Racine County spokesman, also addressed some of the concerns expressed by Alderman Tate.
Tate has said that Delagrave overstated the contact between the county and the city, giving the appearance of a collaboration when in reality the city was not notified of the location of the new facility until the county had control of the property on Taylor Avenue.
Schaaf said Delagrave’s comments to the City Council were only meant to convey the fact there had been communication between the two governments — and not a collaboration.
“The County Executive’s comments to the City Council did not imply a ‘collaboration’ between the two entities, only that officials from the county and city have been in communication regarding the project,” Schaaf said in an email. “I can’t speak for the city on how that information is communicated to aldermen, but we were well aware of the city’s concerns, including about the parking lot at the former Brannum Lumber site and impact on tax revenues.”
Schaaf said city officials did convey some concerns about the project, including the parking lot at the Taylor Avenue site and the fact the city would lose tax revenue because the Taylor Avenue property would fall off its tax rolls after being purchased by the county.