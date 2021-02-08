County panel approves receiving, filing claim for journalist injured during Kenosha unrest

A freelance photojournalist for the New York Times, hit by a rubber bullet while covering the civil unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake, has filed a “notice of injury” claim with nine Wisconsin municipalities who provided law enforcement response during the unrest. The Racine County Finance and Human Resources Committee has approved receiving and filing the claim.

The notice was filed on behalf of Alyssa Schukar, who was hit in the left hand by a rubber bullet. Schukar has reportedly undergone two surgeries related to the injury and is still undergoing physical therapy.

It is unclear in the notice what, if any, damages or compensation may be sought. Municipalities and law enforcement agencies from the cities and counties of Kenosha and Racine, the Village of Pleasant Prairie, the City of Franklin, Waukesha County, Ozaukee County and Sauk County received the notice.

At the Finance and Human Resources meeting Wednesday, the committee voted in favor of an agenda item pertaining to this case. The motion was to approve the receiving and filing of the claim. There were no discussion or questions from the committee.